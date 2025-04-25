UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, in a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani show, would go on to talk about his recent layoff from competing after suffering a brutal five-fight losing streak, in which most of those losses were via brutal finishes. Now, after eight months away from the octagon and having time to reflect on himself as a fighter, the heavyweight told Helwani the following:

“Definitely, that’s why I needed this break. I feel much better now. It’s kind of grounded me a little bit in what I want to do. I’ve been going hard in my businesses and stuff like that, so it’s definitely given me some time away from training and fighting. But we’re fighters, so it’s naturally in me. I’m kind of missing it now, so I definitely want to get back into it, but I want to come back and come back with—you know, I got something to prove. I’m not done yet.”

After time away and with his natural inclinations for fighting, it seems like we are going to see the Australian heavyweight back in the ring sometime soon, and it seems he wants to be back with a vengeance.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tai Tuivasa wants to return to form as the knock-out machine he once was.

With a seemingly refreshed outlook on fighting and a long time off, we may see the return of the “Bam Bam” Tai Tuivasa of old, who would put on highlight reel performances and show his ability to knock out anyone in the division with one punch, as demonstrated against the slick Cyril Gane. Hopefully, the exciting Maori Australian fighter can return to form and give the fans at least one more Shoey celebration.