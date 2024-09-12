Conor McGregor shares new sparring footage ahead of expected UFC return fight next year

ByRoss Markey
Seeing an update on his immediate fighting future provided this week by UFC CEO, Dana White, former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has shared some new sparring footage for the first time since he was ruled from a June return through a fractured toe.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined for over three years, most recently fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

conor mcgregor ufc octagon spotlight

And ruled from a return at UFC 303 during International Fight Week at the end of June earlier this summer, McGregor was scheduled to headline the card in a welterweight pairing against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor shows off new training and sparring footage amid links to UFC return early next year

However, set to miss out on a long-rumored return at UFC 310 in an end-of-year reworked bout with Chandler, fans hopeful of seeing the Dubliner fight again must wait until early 2025 at the very earliest according to the above-mentioned, White.

conor mcgregor ufc suit

“I was the one this year saying i don’t think he’s (Conor McGregor) going to fight this year,” Dana Whtie told the New York Post. “With all the talk and everything else. Even with the fight being set up and the press conference.”

Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025,” White explained. “As far as the hunger, he’s a very wealthy guy, we’ll find out when he comes back.”

Dana White has a date for Conor McGregor's comeback: 'Conor McGregor Will Fight'

And following White’s comments earlier this week, McGregor posted some new training footage on his official social medias this morning, sparring with a training partner — and adopting another boxing-heavy stance.

“First spar back, off we go again,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

