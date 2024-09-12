Conor McGregor Shocks New Jersey: UFC Star Spotted Serving Drinks and Partying at Local Pub

UFC star Conor McGregor was spotted serving drinking and throwing back a few himself at the River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar in New Jersey, USA.

Conor McGregor Serves Drinks In New Jersey

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor owns a few liquor labels himself and was doing the promotional rounds for Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey and his beer brand Forged Irish Stout. The Irish-born athlete showed up out of nowhere at the New Jersey bar and began serving drinks then gave a speech about 9/11. He said:

“Enjoy your celebrations, we are one, we are USA baby! Let’s f***ing go!”

River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar was happy to host the MMA fighter sharing on Instagram, “Conor McGregor ladies and gentlemen! … What a takeover!!!” It serves American and Seafood with a happening party scene at night. By the most recent reviews, the food has been described as “Ok.”

Conor McGregor serving drinks and turning up at a bar in New Jersey tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/QAd62F91Na — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 12, 2024

Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

Ireland’s McGregor is supposed to make a comeback to the UFC at some point. Since his TKO losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, the former two-division champion has been missing in action. According to some, he has not been in the gym very frequently instead he has been spotted partying and enjoying vacations.

But, ‘The Notorious’ coached a season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler and they have yet to settle a date. All previous matches were canceled due to injury and now the UFC is struggling to nail down a day for McGregor’s next fight.

Image via: Getty

December 2024 was the long-rumored fight date that had caught McGregor’s attention, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler agreed. But now, it is looking increasingly more likely to be early 2025, according to UFC President Dana White. Some fans even speculate, with similar videos to the above one, that McGregor may never step foot back into the octagon. Instead, partying has taken up his attention.

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of MMA. He became a two-division champion winning both titles by Knockout. He then had blockbuster matches against fighters such as Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov.