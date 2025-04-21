Video – UFC star Colby Covington booed from arena at hostile WrestleMania 41 appearance

Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington was in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium tonight for WrestleMania 41, however, the Clovis native was met with a shower of boos and jeers from the ‘Sin City’ crowd.

Covington, a veteran former interim welterweight champion in the UFC, was one of many Octagon features in attendance over the course of the weekend for the WWE’s (World Wrestling Entertainment) flagship event of the year.

Colby Covington receives hostile reception at WrestleMania 41

Alongside the likes of former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier, as well as incumbent bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, Covington was broadcast on the Netflix event — as was promotional CEO, Dana White overnight during night one of the event.

And himself receiving a similar hostile ovation tonight, Covington was booed and jeered by his fellow attendees, as he encouraged them to boot.

A natural heel himself, Covington watched on as veteran professional wrestling ace, John Cena made history in the night’s headliner.

Competing for the undisputed WWE championship, Cena broke the record of veteran performer Ric Flair, landing his seventeenth world championship victory.

Landing a controversial victory over Cody Rhodes, Cena capitilized on multiple ref bumps, as well as interference from rapper, Travis Scott.

Smashing defending champion, Rhodes with the championship belt, Cena then urged the official to count, landing the three-count and taking home a controversial victory in Las Vegas, Nevada.