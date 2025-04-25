Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC 315 matchup between Jéssica Andrade and Jasmine Jasudavicius is a pivotal flyweight clash set for May 10, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The bout features two fighters at different stages of their careers, with significant implications for the division’s title picture.

Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius – Odds

For this particular fight, Andrade's status as a former champion and top-10 contender might make her a slight favorite, but Jasudavicius's recent win streak and home-country advantage would likely make her the favorite.

Stylistically, the matchup pits Andrade’s explosive, close-range attacks and physicality against Jasudavicius’s reach, movement, and technical approach. Andrade lands significant strikes at a higher rate (6.44 per minute) compared to Jasudavicius (3.71), but also absorbs more (5.51 vs. 3.67), reflecting her willingness to engage in brawls. Both fighters have solid grappling credentials, with Jasudavicius averaging slightly more takedowns per 15 minutes (2.55 vs. 2.23) and boasting a higher takedown defense rate.

The stakes are high: a win for Jasudavicius would catapult her into the upper echelon of the division and possibly set up a title eliminator, while Andrade seeks to reassert her status as a top contender and halt Jasudavicius’s momentum. With the fight taking place in Canada, Jasudavicius will have the home crowd advantage, adding another layer of intrigue to this crucial flyweight showdown.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, hailing from St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, is a surging contender riding a four-fight winning streak. Jasudavicius is eager to prove she belongs among the division’s elite, viewing Andrade as the perfect test to break into title contention. She has expressed confidence in her ability to expose Andrade’s vulnerabilities and is motivated by the prospect of a future title shot, especially with flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko also competing on the same card.

Andrade has competed in three weight classes and is currently ranked #7 in the flyweight division. Known for her aggressive style, Andrade boasts 10 knockouts and 8 submission wins, underlining her finishing ability.

With UFC 315’s return to Montreal, the flyweight showdown between Jéssica Andrade and Jasmine Jasudavicius stands out as a test of experience versus momentum. Andrade’s proven finishing ability and championship pedigree will be challenged by Jasmine Jasudavicius’s size, reach, and surging confidence, all amplified by the support of a Canadian home crowd.