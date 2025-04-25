Patrice Evra Stunningly Calls Out Luis Suarez for MMA Debut: ‘He Can Even Bite Me!’

Former French football star Patrice Evra has publicly named Luis Suarez as his preferred opponent for his upcoming mixed martial arts debut with PFL Europe. Evra made the announcement on social media, stating, “BREAKING: I’m officially training for my first fight with @PFLEurope. They will pick my opponent… They asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suárez. I’ll pay out of pocket. He can even bite me.

Patrice Evra’s Shocking MMA Callout: ‘I Want to Fight Luis Suarez

Patrice Evra, a former captain of the French national team and a decorated player with Manchester United, has been training in combat sports since 2016. His call-out of Suarez immediately drew attention due to their well-known history. The two were involved in a high-profile incident in 2011 during a Premier League match, which resulted in Suarez receiving an eight-match ban and a fine after being found guilty of racially abusing Evra.

Despite the controversy, Patrice Evra has spoken in recent years about moving forward, stating in interviews that he has forgiven Suarez and does not consider him a racist, but emphasized the impact the incident had on his life and career. The rivalry between the two has remained a talking point in football and now appears set to cross over into the world of MMA.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has not officially confirmed if Suarez will accept the challenge or if the bout will take place. However, Evra’s willingness to pay out of pocket and his reference to the infamous biting incident involving Suarez add a dramatic element to the potential matchup.

The PFL Europe event is scheduled for 23 May at the Accor Arena in Paris. The fight card already features top European MMA talent, and Evra’s debut is expected to draw significant attention from both football and combat sports fans.