Kayla Harrison Embraces Julianna Peña’s Verbal Onslaught Ahead of UFC 316 Showdown: ‘The More She Talks the More Fans I Get’

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the nature of Julianna Pena’s trash talk ahead of their UFC 316 title fight.

For the longest time now, fans and pundits have felt as if Kayla Harrison was destined to become a UFC world champion. She is already an incredibly accomplished athlete in her own right, but since entering the top promotion in mixed martial arts, it seems as if it is only a matter of time before she properly gets her hands on the gold. Now, at UFC 316, she has the opportunity to do just that.

Kayla Harrison will challenge Julianna Pena for the title in a contest that many have long since been hoping to see. While the fight with Amanda Nunes is perhaps more alluring, and will likely happen if Kayla can get her hand raised, this is the kind of test that the judo star needs to overcome if she’s serious about reaching that next level of stardom.

In a recent interview, Kayla Harrison had an interesting point of view when discussing some of the things Pena has said in the build-up to their showdown.

Kayla Harrison on Julianna Pena’s trash talk

“I thought we were going to talk a little bit of [expletive], have a little fun with it, but she came out swinging. It kind of works in my favor because she talks so much that everybody just hates her, so I win a lot of fans when I just keep my—you know—I’m just like, ‘All right, whatever, honey.’ She was talking about Cyborg and running and grandma’s and skinny and blood and walking tacos, and I was like, ‘What is happening right now?'”

At this point, all Kayla Harrison needs to focus on is going out there and proving herself to the world.