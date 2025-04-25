Breaking – Dustin Poirier set to fight Max Holloway in BMF title clash at UFC 319 in New Orleans

ByRoss Markey
Breaking - Dustin Poirier set to fight Max Holloway in BMF title clash at UFC 319 in New Orleans

Veteran lightweight star, Dustin Poirier has confirmed his retirement fight is booked, finally. Revealing this evening how a symbolic BMF championship fight between himself and Max Holloway will take main event honors at UFC 319 on July 29. in New Orleans, Louisana later this summer.

Dustin Poirier, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he failed to capture the undisputed divisional title back in June of last year, dropping a fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss to the incumbent, Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier
Image via: Getty

As for Hawaiian star, Holloway, the veteran former featherweight champion retains the symbolic BMF crown, despite his 145lbs title fight knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

READ MORE:  Dricus Du Plessis Calls Out ‘Entertaining’ Rumors, Confirms UFC Title Defense Still On against Khamzat Chimaev

Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 319 against Max Holloway

And finally putting an end to speculation on his immediate future, Poirier confirmed this evening on The Pat McAfee Show that he would be headlining UFC 319 in a symbolic BMF title fight with Holloway in his native New Orleans. Confirming his retirement pairing, to boot.

Dustin Poirier confirms plans for huge summer fight return: 'We're working on UFC New Orleans'

“Yeah, we’re coming back to New Orleans. The UFC is coming back to New Orleans in July July 19th It’s gonna be my final fight,” Dustin Poirier said. “I’m gonna lay the gloves down in Louisiana where it all started for me the whole journey started there and I’m just honored to have the UFC on the same page and the state of Louisiana on the same page to make all this work. 

READ MORE:  Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick - Odds and Match Preview

“I didn’t I didn’t know if it was gonna all come together, but it did July 19th Me and Max Holloway are gonna fight five rounds main event pay-per-view for his current BMF title.”

Twice beating Hawaiian star, Holloway during his Octagon tenure, Poirier submitted the veteran in their 2012 meeting at the featherweight limit, firstly.

Max Holloway offered monster BMF title fight by UFC 311 star: 'I would love to do that'

And back in 2019, Poirier scooped the interim lightweight championship with a unanimous decision win over the then-featherweight championship to touch silverware for the first time in his storied Octagon tenure.

READ MORE:  BJ Penn Claims Dead NFL Star and Ex-UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub Are the Same Person

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts