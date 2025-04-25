Breaking – Dustin Poirier set to fight Max Holloway in BMF title clash at UFC 319 in New Orleans

Veteran lightweight star, Dustin Poirier has confirmed his retirement fight is booked, finally. Revealing this evening how a symbolic BMF championship fight between himself and Max Holloway will take main event honors at UFC 319 on July 29. in New Orleans, Louisana later this summer.

Dustin Poirier, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he failed to capture the undisputed divisional title back in June of last year, dropping a fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss to the incumbent, Islam Makhachev.

Image via: Getty

As for Hawaiian star, Holloway, the veteran former featherweight champion retains the symbolic BMF crown, despite his 145lbs title fight knockout loss to Ilia Topuria back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dustin Poirier headlines UFC 319 against Max Holloway

And finally putting an end to speculation on his immediate future, Poirier confirmed this evening on The Pat McAfee Show that he would be headlining UFC 319 in a symbolic BMF title fight with Holloway in his native New Orleans. Confirming his retirement pairing, to boot.

“Yeah, we’re coming back to New Orleans. The UFC is coming back to New Orleans in July July 19th It’s gonna be my final fight,” Dustin Poirier said. “I’m gonna lay the gloves down in Louisiana where it all started for me the whole journey started there and I’m just honored to have the UFC on the same page and the state of Louisiana on the same page to make all this work.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



"The UFC is coming back to New Orleans on July 19th..



The last fight of my UFC career will be against Max Holloway for the BMF title" ~ @DustinPoirier #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/reng4cOcqz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2025

“I didn’t I didn’t know if it was gonna all come together, but it did July 19th Me and Max Holloway are gonna fight five rounds main event pay-per-view for his current BMF title.”

Twice beating Hawaiian star, Holloway during his Octagon tenure, Poirier submitted the veteran in their 2012 meeting at the featherweight limit, firstly.

And back in 2019, Poirier scooped the interim lightweight championship with a unanimous decision win over the then-featherweight championship to touch silverware for the first time in his storied Octagon tenure.