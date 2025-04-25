Breaking: Football Legend Patrice Evra Swaps Boots for Gloves in Shocking MMA Debut at PFL Europe Paris

Patrice Evra, one of France’s most celebrated footballers, will step into a new arena on 23 May when he makes his MMA debut at PFL Europe Paris, held at the Accor Arena.

Evra, best known for his time as captain of the French national football team and for winning multiple league titles with Manchester United, has been training in combat sports since 2016. He has worked alongside prominent fighters such as PFL’s Cédric Doumbé, building his skills and preparing for this transition.

Patrice Evra’s Next Big Game: French Icon Steps Into the MMA Cage at PFL Paris

The opponent for Evra’s showcase bout has not yet been announced.“I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages and won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me,” said Evra. “I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle.”

PFL CEO Pete Murray expressed excitement about Evra joining the event, noting, “We’re incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner. Paris, we’re coming to put on another historic evening of MMA, don’t miss out.”

The anticipation for Patrice Evra’s MMA debut is palpable. With his opponent yet to be revealed, speculation is mounting about how the football legend’s skills will translate inside the SmartCage. As a former captain of the French national football team and a five-time Premier League champion, Evra commands respect across the sporting world. His decision to debut in the PFL, a league recognized for its competitive integrity and global reach, further enhances the event’s credibility.

Patrice Evra’s transition from football to MMA is not a mere publicity stunt. After retiring from professional football in 2019, Evra, who captained “Les Bleus” and won every major trophy in club football, sought a new challenge to satisfy his enduring competitive drive. Since 2016, he has been training in combat sports, working alongside PFL French superstar Cédric Doumbé and other top-level athletes. Evra’s expertise as an athlete is unquestionable.

