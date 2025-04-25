Over 600 Pounds of Fury: Mariusz Pudzianowski and Eddie Hall Tip the Scales for KSW’s Ultimate Strongman Showdown

Two of the world’s most iconic strongmen, Mariusz Pudzianowski and Eddie Hall, have officially weighed in ahead of their much-anticipated clash at KSW 105 in Gliwice, Poland. The ceremonial weigh-ins revealed a staggering combined weight of over 600 pounds, with Hall tipping the scales at 151 kg (334 lbs) and Pudzianowski at 121 kg (267 lbs), underscoring the sheer scale of this super-heavyweight showdown.

Watch: Mariusz Pudzianowski vs Eddie Hall – Weigh Ins

This bout, dubbed “The World’s Strongest Fight,” brings together two athletes with a combined six World’s Strongest Man titles. Eddie Hall, the 2017 World’s Strongest Man, enters the cage for his first traditional MMA fight, while Mariusz Pudzianowski, a five-time World’s Strongest Man winner, brings over a decade of professional MMA experience.

Mariusz Pudzianowski

Poland’s Mariusz Pudzianowski, 48, is widely regarded as one of the greatest strongmen in history. After dominating the strongman circuit with five World’s Strongest Man titles (2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008), Pudzianowski transitioned to MMA in 2009. Since then, he has compiled a professional record of 17 wins and 9 losses, including notable victories over combat sports legends like Bob Sapp and Butterbean.

Eddie Hall

“The Beast” Eddie Hall, 37, from the UK, is best known for winning the World’s Strongest Man in 2017 and setting a world record by deadlifting 500 kg (1,102 lbs) in 2016, an achievement that nearly cost him his life. Since retiring from strongman competitions, Hall has ventured into boxing, arm wrestling, and exhibition MMA bouts. His most notable MMA appearance before KSW 105 was a two-on-one exhibition against the Neffati brothers, which he won decisively.

KSW 105

While Eddie Hall holds a significant weight advantage, being the heaviest opponent Pudzianowski has faced, he is stepping into the cage with far less MMA experience. Mariusz Pudzianowski’s 26 professional fights and proven track record in the sport present a steep challenge for Hall, who openly admitted to nerves ahead of the bout, acknowledging the daunting prospect of facing a seasoned veteran. It goes down at KSW 105 on April 26.