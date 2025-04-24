When UFC Star Paige VanZant Delivered Hell’s Kitchen’s Most Unusual Punishment – By Spoon-Feeding a Contestant

ByTimothy Wheaton
wHEN UFC Star Paige VanZant Delivered Hell’s Kitchen’s Most Unusual Punishment - By Spoon-Feeding a Contestant

During Season 17, Episode 4 of Hell’s Kitchen, the “All-Stars” season, UFC fighter and television personality Paige VanZant made a memorable guest appearance at the chef’s table. The episode’s dinner service was marked by mounting pressure on the blue team, particularly chef Josh, who repeatedly overproduced risotto for the evening’s orders. In a twist typical of Gordon Ramsay’s approach to kitchen discipline, Josh was instructed to sit down at the chef’s table with VanZant and eat the excess risotto he had prepared.

Paige VanZant Spoon-Feeds Contestant in Hell’s Kitchen Twist

What followed was an unusual moment by Hell’s Kitchen standards: Paige VanZant, seated across from Josh, began to spoon-feed him the risotto as part of his “punishment.” This act, while intended as a form of humiliation for wasting food and mismanaging orders, was received with amusement by both the chefs and viewers. As one fan noted, “Being fed by Paige VanZant is the best punishment in the history of Hell’s Kitchen,” and others joked that Ramsay may not have fully considered the unintended upside of such a “punishment.”

READ MORE:  Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones - Odds and Match Preview

Paige VanZant, best known for her career as a mixed martial artist in the UFC, has also appeared on other reality shows and is recognized for her engaging on-screen presence. Ultimately, Ramsay quickly ended the scene and sent Josh back to his station.

Elle Brooke vs. Paige Vanzant

Paige VanZant has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and Chopped, as well as showing off her home kitchen. Additionally, outside the UFC, she has competed in Power Slap, boxing, pro wrestling, and more.

Paige VanZant Set for Power Slap Return Before GFL Debut edited
READ MORE:  Andrej Kalašnik Looks To Inch Closer to Title-Shot with Win at Oktagon 70

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts