Ian Machado Garry Eyes Superfight: ‘I’d Welcome Islam Makhachev to the Octagon at Welterweight’

Ian Machado Garry has set his sights on a potential superfight with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, expressing both respect and ambition as he eyes a future showdown between two of MMA’s most well-rounded talents. Garry headlines this weekend’s UFC Kansas City card against Carlos Prates and is eager to rebound from his first career loss. He is looking to put himself firmly back in the title conversation.

Ian Machado Garry Eyes Superfight with Islam Makhachev

Speaking ahead of his main event clash, Ian Machado Garry praised Makhachev’s skills and legacy, stating, “I have nothing but love and respect as a fighter and a fight fan for Islam Makhachev. I think he’s phenomenal, and there is a reason why that man is number one in the world. If he wants to come up and I have that belt, it would be an absolute honor to share the octagon with him and prove to myself and the world the talents that I have…

“I believe both me and Islam show the new evolution of MMA fighters. You can’t be good in one area. You have to be great in every area. And that’s what I believe me and Islam are. So, if that fight’s ever on the cards, then out of respect for that man and everything that he’s done, it would be an honor.”

Ian Machado Garry’s immediate focus is on Carlos Prates, a surging Brazilian knockout artist riding an 11-fight win streak. The Irish contender, currently ranked No. 7 at welterweight, is looking to bounce back after a hard-fought decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov. A victory this weekend would reignite his title hopes and could position him for marquee matchups in the division.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland looks on prior to a welterweight fight during UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

What’s Next for the Welterweight Division?

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev, the reigning lightweight champion, has openly hinted at ambitions to move up to welterweight following his most recent title defense against Renato Moicano. However, his path is complicated by the presence of his friend and teammate, current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, with both fighters expressing reluctance to face each other. Muhammad has even floated the possibility of moving up to middleweight to clear the way for Makhachev’s welterweight run.

As Garry prepares for his pivotal bout in Kansas City, the MMA world watches closely to see if he can reestablish himself as a top contender, while also to see if a future superfight with Islam Makhachev could materialize.