In the nearly 4 decades of MMA, there have been some phenomenal grapplers that have competed in the sport. Everyone from Royce Gracie in UFC 1 to the world champions of today.

To pay these grapplers respect, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best BJJ fighters of all time. Listing some of the best BJJ fighters from the past and then the Best BJJ fighter from the present.

Best BJJ Fighters from the past

Some of the best BJJ fighters from the past paved the way for MMA to become the sport it is today. Here are some of the most legendary BJJ fighters from the past.

Royce Gracie

You cannot make a best BJJ fighters list without starting it off with a legend and pioneer of MMA in Royce Gracie. Without a doubt one of the best fighters to ever step in a cage or ring.

Royce Gracie won three UFC tournaments and 11 of his 15 MMA wins were by submission. Thanks to Royce’s performance in those early UFC events the sport of MMA and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu were able to grow.

If you love MMA or BJJ, you can thank Royce Gracie for helping them become globally popular.

BJ Penn

“The Prodigy” BJ Penn was one of the most dominant fighters ever in his prime. From becoming the first American to win a BJJ world title at black belt to winning multiple UFC titles.

During his prime, nobody could compete with Penn. His Jiu Jitsu game was years ahead of everyone else and later developed a great striking game.

Any best BJJ fighters list must include BJ Penn.

Murilo Bustamante

One of the best BJJ fighters ever that doesn’t get enough recognition is former UFC champion Murilo Bustamante. Murilo was one of the top middleweights in the world during his time and was the second ever UFC middleweight champion.

He was a proud representative of Jiu Jitsu and showed the power of the martial art. Today, he is a 7th degree coral belt and runs his own school and affiliation.

Renzo Gracie

One of the favorites of the Gracie family and all time great BJJ and MMA competitor is Renzo Gracie. Renzo won two ADCC titles and out of his 14 wins in MMA, 9 were by submission.

On top of being a great fighter, Renzo has been an incredible coach. Producing some of the best fighters and coaches out of his academy in New York City.

Roger Gracie

Roger Gracie is arguably the greatest heavyweight BJJ competitor of all time. A winner of 10 BJJ world titles and 2 ADCC titles makes it hard to argue that he is a GOAT in BJJ.

While many feel his MMA career didn’t live up to the hype, Roger still went 8-2 with 6 submission wins. A good record to hang his hat on as he was one of the best BJJ fighters ever.

Antonio “Minotauro” Nogueira

The Pride legend Minotauro Nogueira at one time was the best heavyweight fighter on the planet. He is tied with Sakura for the most submissions in Pride history with eleven.

Those 11 subs led Nogueira to win the Pride Heavyweight Championship and Pride Interim Heavyweight Championship. Also winning the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship with an incredibly sick guillotine win over Tim Sylva.

Nogueira is a legend and is deserving of his place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was technically a Judo fighter, but had high level grappling equal to the best BJJ fighters. Of her 12 MMA wins, Rousey won 9 fights with her patented armbar.

Thanks to Ronda, women’s MMA exploded in popularity and gave opportunities to future women fighters. She was a pioneer and is a deserving hall of famer.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Recently retired Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza was both a force in BJJ, as well as MMA. After having a hall of fame BJJ career winning multiple world titles, he transitioned successfully to MMA.

Of his 26 MMA wins, Jacaré won 14 by submission and won the Strikeforce middleweight title. Souza was a fantastic fighter that both MMA and BJJ fans enjoyed watching.

Best BJJ Fighters(present)

Now that we have given homage to the best BJJ fighters from the past, let’s move to the present. Here are some of the best BJJ fighters from the present. Below we have organized the current best BJJ fighters in the world by their weight classes.

Best BJJ Fighters(Men’s Flyweight division)

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson is the greatest flyweight fighter of all time and one of the best BJJ fighters ever. Mighty Mouse dominated the UFC flyweight division for years and put on incredible grappling displays.

Most notably simultaneously suplexing and locking in an armbar on Ray Borg at UFC 216. No one will argue against Demetrious Johnson being on any best of fighter list.

Brandon Moreno

The former UFC Flyweight Champion, Brandon Moreno has proven to be the current best flyweight grappler in the UFC. Of Moreno’s 19 wins, 11 have been by submission with his last submission win being to win the flyweight title.

Brandon has evolved his Jiu Jitsu to a near elite level and at only 28, he is just reaching his prime.

Best BJJ Fighters(Men’s Bantamweight division)

Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes has been one of the best representatives for Jiu Jitsu in MMA for the last few decades. A winner of 3 BJJ world championships and the current One Championship Bantamweight Champion.

Fernandes currently holds the One Championship record with 7 title defenses. At 41, he is proving that age is just a number and proving he’s one of the world’s best bantamweights.

Aljamain Sterling

Many feel that Aljamain Sterling has the best Jiu Jitsu skills in the UFC bantamweight division. He has 8 career wins by submission, including putting Cory Sandhagen to sleep with a triangle.

Sterling is coming off of a neck injury after his DQ win against Yan. Aljamain will look to prove that he can beat Yan using his top level Jiu Jitsu ability.

Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix has shown to be an incredibly talented Jiu Jitsu fighter and currently the #2 ranked bantamweight in Bellator. Of his 15 career wins, 11 of them have been by submission.

In his last fight, Mix submitted Irish fighter James Gallagher in front of Gallagher’s fans in Dublin, Ireland. If Mix continues to evolve, he could easily become the next Bellator bantamweight champion.

Best BJJ Fighters(Men’s Featherweight division)

Brian Ortega

The protege of Rener Gracie and currently one of the best featherweights in the world is Brian Ortega. He has been a Gracie Jiu Jitsu student since he was 13 and has represented them proudly.

Ortega has shown incredible Jiu Jitsu ability in his fights and nearly put champion Alexander Volkanovski to sleep with a guillotine. He is still on a quest to earn his first UFC title and his Jiu Jitsu skills could get him there one day.

Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell has been working his way up the UFC featherweight ranks for the last few years. Showing that he has some of the best Jiu Jitsu abilities of any fighter currently in the UFC.

In 2019, Thug Nasty pulled off just the second twister in UFC history against Matt Sayles. Mitchell is currently undefeated with 9 of his 15 wins being by submission.

Jung Chan-Sung(The Korean Zombie)

While the Korean Zombie is more known for his many wars over the years, he is very skilled at Jiu Jitsu. We had to give him recognition for his grappling abilities being the first UFC fighter to pull off a twister. For that alone, Jung Chan-Sung gets a spot on the best BJJ fighters list.

Garry Tonon

The lion killer, Garry Tonon has been making quite a splash since transitioning to MMA. Tonon was one of the best Jiu Jitsu athletes in the world and now is proving to be a top level MMA fighter.

Garry is currently undefeated as a pro fighter with 3 of his 6 wins being by submission. His next fight is scheduled to fight for the One Featherweight Championship this year.

A.J. McKee

The current Bellator Featherweight Champion, A.J. McKee is proving that he is one of the world’s best featherweights. McKee is undefeated and during his run to the Bellator championship has shown incredible Jiu Jitsu skills.

Especially in his last bout putting the former champion Patricio Pitbull to sleep with a guillotine choke. McKee is out to prove he is the best featherweight fighter in the world and just may prove it.

Best BJJ Fighters(Lightweight division)

Charles Oliveira

A best BJJ fighters list cannot be complete without the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. Do Bronx is the current record holder for most submission wins in UFC history with 15 and counting.

His Jiu Jitsu abilities helped him fight his way to a UFC title after a decade with the promotion. Oliveira proved that his title win wasn’t a fluke as he submitted Dustin Poirier with a standing guillotine choke.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson’s best days may be behind him, but for the last decade he was a force in the lightweight division. Showing off his unorthodox striking and elite grappling ability with 8 of his 25 wins being by submission.

Most notably submitting Kevin Lee with a triangle choke to become the UFC Interim Lightweight Champion at UFC 216.

Benson Henderson

Benson Henderson is also in the twilight of his career, but was one of the best BJJ fighters of his era. Winning the UFC lightweight title using his impressive Jiu Jitsu skills that he is known for.

Henderson has also been actively competing in Jiu Jitsu for the last decade and has made appearances at the ADCC. He is currently fighting in Bellator, where he is a top 5 ranked lightweight.

Shinya Aoki

Shinya Aoki is no doubt one of the best BJJ fighters that have ever competed in a ring or cage. In his career that spans 3 decades, Aoki has had some incredible submission wins.

Everything from a mounted gogoplata and highlight reels full of other impressive submission wins. Shinya currently has 30 career submission wins and will look to add to that as he continues to fight.

Best BJJ Fighters(Welterweight division)

In the nearly 4 decades of MMA, there have been some phenomenal grapplers that have competed in the sport. Everyone from Royce Gracie in UFC 1 to the world champions of today.

To pay these grapplers respect, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best BJJ fighters of all time. Listing some of the best BJJ fighters from the past and then the Best BJJ fighter from the present.

Best BJJ Fighters from the past

Some of the best BJJ fighters from the past paved the way for MMA to become the sport it is today. Here are some of the most legendary BJJ fighters from the past.

Royce Gracie

You cannot make a best BJJ fighters list without starting it off with a legend and pioneer of MMA in Royce Gracie. Without a doubt one of the best fighters to ever step in a cage or ring.

Royce Gracie won three UFC tournaments and 11 of his 15 MMA wins were by submission. Thanks to Royce’s performance in those early UFC events the sport of MMA and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu were able to grow.

If you love MMA or BJJ, you can thank Royce Gracie for helping them become globally popular.

BJ Penn

“The Prodigy” BJ Penn was one of the most dominant fighters ever in his prime. From becoming the first American to win a BJJ world title at black belt to winning multiple UFC titles.

During his prime, nobody could compete with Penn. His Jiu Jitsu game was years ahead of everyone else and later developed a great striking game.

Any best BJJ fighters list must include BJ Penn.

Murilo Bustamante

One of the best BJJ fighters ever that doesn’t get enough recognition is former UFC champion Murilo Bustamante. Murilo was one of the top middleweights in the world during his time and was the second ever UFC middleweight champion.

He was a proud representative of Jiu Jitsu and showed the power of the martial art. Today, he is a 7th degree coral belt and runs his own school and affiliation.

Renzo Gracie

One of the favorites of the Gracie family and all time great BJJ and MMA competitor is Renzo Gracie. Renzo won two ADCC titles and out of his 14 wins in MMA, 9 were by submission.

On top of being a great fighter, Renzo has been an incredible coach. Producing some of the best fighters and coaches out of his academy in New York City.

Roger Gracie

Roger Gracie is arguably the greatest heavyweight BJJ competitor of all time. A winner of 10 BJJ world titles and 2 ADCC titles makes it hard to argue that he is a GOAT in BJJ.

While many feel his MMA career didn’t live up to the hype, Roger still went 8-2 with 6 submission wins. A good record to hang his hat on as he was one of the best BJJ fighters ever.

Antonio “Minotauro” Nogueira

The Pride legend Minotauro Nogueira at one time was the best heavyweight fighter on the planet. He is tied with Sakura for the most submissions in Pride history with eleven.

Those 11 subs led Nogueira to win the Pride Heavyweight Championship and Pride Interim Heavyweight Championship. Also winning the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship with an incredibly sick guillotine win over Tim Sylva.

Nogueira is a legend and is deserving of his place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was technically a Judo fighter, but had high level grappling equal to the best BJJ fighters. Of her 12 MMA wins, Rousey won 9 fights with her patented armbar.

Thanks to Ronda, women’s MMA exploded in popularity and gave opportunities to future women fighters. She was a pioneer and is a deserving hall of famer.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Recently retired Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza was both a force in BJJ, as well as MMA. After having a hall of fame BJJ career winning multiple world titles, he transitioned successfully to MMA.

Of his 26 MMA wins, Jacaré won 14 by submission and won the Strikeforce middleweight title. Souza was a fantastic fighter that both MMA and BJJ fans enjoyed watching.

Best BJJ Fighters(present)

Now that we have given homage to the best BJJ fighters from the past, let’s move to the present. Here are some of the best BJJ fighters from the present. Below we have organized the current best BJJ fighters in the world by their weight classes.

Best BJJ Fighters(Men’s Flyweight division)

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson is the greatest flyweight fighter of all time and one of the best BJJ fighters ever. Mighty Mouse dominated the UFC flyweight division for years and put on incredible grappling displays.

Most notably simultaneously suplexing and locking in an armbar on Ray Borg at UFC 216. No one will argue against Demetrious Johnson being on any best of fighter list.

Brandon Moreno

The former UFC Flyweight Champion, Brandon Moreno has proven to be the current best flyweight grappler in the UFC. Of Moreno’s 19 wins, 11 have been by submission with his last submission win being to win the flyweight title.

Brandon has evolved his Jiu Jitsu to a near elite level and at only 28, he is just reaching his prime.

Best BJJ Fighters(Men’s Bantamweight division)

Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes has been one of the best representatives for Jiu Jitsu in MMA for the last few decades. A winner of 3 BJJ world championships and the current One Championship Bantamweight Champion.

Fernandes currently holds the One Championship record with 7 title defenses. At 41, he is proving that age is just a number and proving he’s one of the world’s best bantamweights.

Aljamain Sterling

Many feel that Aljamain Sterling has the best Jiu Jitsu skills in the UFC bantamweight division. He has 8 career wins by submission, including putting Cory Sandhagen to sleep with a triangle.

Sterling is coming off of a neck injury after his DQ win against Yan. Aljamain will look to prove that he can beat Yan using his top level Jiu Jitsu ability.

Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix has shown to be an incredibly talented Jiu Jitsu fighter and currently the #2 ranked bantamweight in Bellator. Of his 15 career wins, 11 of them have been by submission.

In his last fight, Mix submitted Irish fighter James Gallagher in front of Gallagher’s fans in Dublin, Ireland. If Mix continues to evolve, he could easily become the next Bellator bantamweight champion.

Best BJJ Fighters(Men’s Featherweight division)

Brian Ortega

The protege of Rener Gracie and currently one of the best featherweights in the world is Brian Ortega. He has been a Gracie Jiu Jitsu student since he was 13 and has represented them proudly.

Ortega has shown incredible Jiu Jitsu ability in his fights and nearly put champion Alexander Volkanovski to sleep with a guillotine. He is still on a quest to earn his first UFC title and his Jiu Jitsu skills could get him there one day.

Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell has been working his way up the UFC featherweight ranks for the last few years. Showing that he has some of the best Jiu Jitsu ability of any fighter currently in the UFC.

In 2019, Thug Nasty pulled off just the second twister in UFC history against Matt Sayles. Mitchell is currently undefeated with 9 of his 15 wins being by submission.

Jung Chan-Sung(The Korean Zombie)

While the Korean Zombie is more known for his many wars over the years, he is very skilled at Jiu Jitsu. We had to give him recognition for his grappling abilities being the first UFC fighter to pull off a twister. For that alone, Jung Chan-Sung gets a spot on the best BJJ fighters list.

Garry Tonon

The lion killer, Garry Tonon has been making quite a splash since transitioning to MMA. Tonon was one of the best Jiu Jitsu athletes in the world and now is proving to be a top level MMA fighter.

Garry is currently undefeated as a pro fighter with 3 of his 6 wins being by submission. His next fight is scheduled to fight for the One Featherweight Championship this year.

A.J. McKee

The current Bellator Featherweight Champion, A.J. McKee is proving that he is one of the world’s best featherweights. McKee is undefeated and during his run to the Bellator championship has shown incredible Jiu Jitsu skills.

Especially in his last bout putting the former champion Patricio Pitbull to sleep with a guillotine choke. McKee is out to prove he is the best featherweight fighter in the world and just may prove it.

Best BJJ Fighters(Lightweight division)

Charles Oliveira

A best BJJ fighters list cannot be complete without the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. Do Bronx is the current record holder for most submission wins in UFC history with 15 and counting.

His Jiu Jitsu abilities helped him fight his way to a UFC title after a decade with the promotion. Oliveira proved that his title win wasn’t a fluke as he submitted Dustin Poirier with a standing guillotine choke.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson’s best days may be behind him, but for the last decade he was a force in the lightweight division. Showing off his unorthodox striking and elite grappling ability with 8 of his 25 wins being by submission.

Most notably submitting Kevin Lee with a triangle choke to become the UFC Interim Lightweight Champion at UFC 216.

Benson Henderson

Benson Henderson is also in the twilight of his career, but was one of the best BJJ fighters of his era. Winning the UFC lightweight title using his impressive Jiu Jitsu skills that he is known for.

Henderson has also been actively competing in Jiu Jitsu for the last decade and has made appearances at the ADCC. He is currently fighting in Bellator, where he is a top 5 ranked lightweight.

Shinya Aoki

Shinya Aoki is no doubt one of the best BJJ fighters that have ever competed in a ring or cage. In his career that spans 3 decades, Aoki has had some incredible submission wins.

Everything from a mounted gogoplata and highlight reels full of other impressive submission wins. Shinya currently has 30 career submission wins and will look to add to that as he continues to fight.

Best BJJ Fighters(Welterweight division)

Demian Maia

Demian Maia has long been considered to have the best Jiu Jitsu game in MMA since his UFC debut. Maybe even one of the best all time best BJJ fighters.

His Jiu Jitsu is so good that Anderson Silva refused to go on the ground against him in their title fight. Maia has announced that he is retiring soon and we will always regard him as a highly respected fighter.

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns has proven to be one of the best welterweight fighters on the planet. Burns has won 3 world championships in Jiu Jitsu to go along with being one of the world’s best fighters.

He still actively competed in Jiu Jitsu in between MMA fights to stay active. Gilbert is currently on a quest to win the welterweight championship and prove he’s the best fighter in the world.

Best BJJ Fighters(Middleweight division)

Gerard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi is the current Bellator Middleweight Champion and has proven to be the best middleweight grappler in the world. Using his elite grappling ability to set up his vicious ground and pound.

Mousasi has a very precise ground game and is always in the right place at the right time.

John Salter

John Salter may be more known for his funny Instagram videos, but he is a top middleweight in Bellator. Of his 18 career MMA wins, 10 have been by submission.

His Jiu Jitsu game led him to fight Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator Middleweight Championship just last year. At 36, Salter will try to make one more run at Bellator gold.

Best BJJ Fighters(Light Heavyweight division)

Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira has proved that age is just a number and that he is the best light heavyweight fighter in the world. While Glover has been more known as a striker during this year, he has recently been displaying his ground game.

During his current 6 fight win streak, 4 of the wins have been by submission. Including submitting Jan Blachowicz to become the oldest UFC Light Heavyweight Champion at 42.

Teixeira is proving age is just a number and is looking better than he ever has

Paul Craig

One of the up and comers in the UFC light heavyweight division is Scottish fighter Paul Craig. The Bear Jew may have the best Jiu Jitsu within the division with 12 of his 15 wins being by submission.

Craig is also a top level No-Gi Jiu Jitsu competitor. He makes frequent appearances for the Europe based Jiu Jitsu promotion Polaris.

Best BJJ Fighters(Heavyweight division)

Fabrício Werdum

Fabricio Werdum has long been considered to have the best Jiu Jitsu game in the heavyweight division. Having beaten the world’s best heavyweights, which includes beating Fedor Emilianenko with a triangle choke.

Werdum is in his forties, but is still out there showing he is one of the best BJJ fighters in the world.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane is more known for his high level striking abilities, but has developed quite an impressive Jiu Jitsu game. In just a few years of MMA training, Gane has become quite skilled on the ground.

The first two wins in his current UFC run were submission wins. He also nearly submitted Francis Ngannou with a heel hook.

Best BJJ Fighters(Women’s Strawweight division)

Michelle Nicolini

Michelle Nicolini is arguably the greatest female Jiu Jitsu athlete that has ever lived. A winner of over 10 BJJ world championships and 2 ADCC titles.

She transitioned to MMA a few years ago and currently has a 6-3 record with 5 submission wins. Her MMA career pales in comparison to her Jiu Jitsu career, but that is a bar that is hard to live up to.

Rose Namajunas

The current UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas is more known for her striking ability, but does have a solid ground game. If you’ve seen highlights of Rose, you have seen her pull of high level submissions like a flying armbar.

Also being the only 2x UFC Strawweight champion with 5 submission wins, she has to go on the list.

Best BJJ Fighters(Women’s Flyweight division)

Valentina Schevchenko

Arguably the best female MMA fighter in the world Valentina Schevchenko is more known for her deadly striking. But she has an underrated ground game and has been working with Draculino Magalhaes at Gracie Barra Texas for years.

Valentina made statement wins in her last two matches out grappling two fighters that were known ground fighters. Including Jessica Andrade, who is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Taking her down and finishing her with vicious strikes.

Best BJJ Fighters(Women’s Bantamweight Division)

Julianna Pene

Julianna Pene recently just shocked the world by beating the GOAT of female MMA in Amanda Nunes. The Venezuelan Vixen was able to out grapple the champion and submit Nunes in the second round.

Of Pene’s 11 wins, she has won 5 by submission and will look to add to that and defend her title.

Demian Maia has long been considered to have the best Jiu Jitsu game in MMA since his UFC debut. Maybe even one of the best all time best BJJ fighters.

His Jiu Jitsu is so good that Anderson Silva refused to go on the ground against him in their title fight. Maia has announced that he is retiring soon and we will always regard him as a highly respected fighter.

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns has proven to be one of the best welterweight fighters on the planet. Burns has won 3 world championships in Jiu Jitsu to go along with being one of the world’s best fighters.

He still actively competed in Jiu Jitsu in between MMA fights to stay active. Gilbert is currently on a quest to win the welterweight championship and prove he’s the best fighter in the world.

Best BJJ Fighters(Middleweight division)

Gerard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi is the current Bellator Middleweight Champion and has proven to be the best middleweight grappler in the world. Using his elite grappling ability to set up his vicious ground and pound.

Mousasi has a very precise ground game and is always in the right place at the right time.

John Salter

John Salter may be more known for his funny Instagram videos, but he is a top middleweight in Bellator. Of his 18 career MMA wins, 10 have been by submission.

His Jiu Jitsu game led him to fight Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator Middleweight Championship just last year. At 36, Salter will try to make one more run at Bellator gold.

Best BJJ Fighters(Light Heavyweight division)

Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira has proved that age is just a number and that he is the best light heavyweight fighter in the world. While Glover has been more known as a striker during this year, he has recently been displaying his ground game.

During his current 6 fight win streak, 4 of the wins have been by submission. Including submitting Jan Blachowicz to become the oldest UFC Light Heavyweight Champion at 42.

Teixeira is proving age is just a number and is looking better than he ever has

Paul Craig

One of the up and comers in the UFC light heavyweight division is Scottish fighter Paul Craig. The Bear Jew may have the best Jiu Jitsu within the division with 12 of his 15 wins being by submission.

Craig is also a top level No-Gi Jiu Jitsu competitor. He makes frequent appearances for the Europe based Jiu Jitsu promotion Polaris.

Best BJJ Fighters(Heavyweight division)

Fabrício Werdum

Fabricio Werdum has long been considered to have the best Jiu Jitsu game in the heavyweight division. Having beaten the world’s best heavyweights, which includes beating Fedor Emilianenko with a triangle choke.

Werdum is in his forties, but is still out there showing he is one of the best BJJ fighters in the world.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane is more known for his high level striking abilities, but has developed quite an impressive Jiu Jitsu game. In just a few years of MMA training, Gane has become quite skilled on the ground.

The first two wins in his current UFC run were submission wins. He also nearly submitted Francis Ngannou with a heel hook.

Best BJJ Fighters(Women’s Strawweight division)

Michelle Nicolini

Michelle Nicolini is arguably the greatest female Jiu Jitsu athlete that has ever lived. A winner of over 10 BJJ world championships and 2 ADCC titles.

She transitioned to MMA a few years ago and currently has a 6-3 record with 5 submission wins. Her MMA career pales in comparison to her Jiu Jitsu career, but that is a bar that is hard to live up to.

Rose Namajunas

The current UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas is more known for her striking ability, but does have a solid ground game. If you’ve seen highlights of Rose, you have seen her pull of high level submissions like a flying armbar.

Also being the only 2x UFC Strawweight champion with 5 submission wins, she has to go on the list.

Best BJJ Fighters(Women’s Flyweight division)

Valentina Schevchenko

Arguably the best female MMA fighter in the world Valentina Schevchenko is more known for her deadly striking. But she has an underrated ground game and has been working with Draculino Magalhaes at Gracie Barra Texas for years.

Valentina made statement wins in her last two matches out grappling two fighters that were known ground fighters. Including Jessica Andrade, who is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Taking her down and finishing her with vicious strikes.

Best BJJ Fighters(Women’s Bantamweight Division)

Julianna Pene

Julianna Pene recently just shocked the world by beating the GOAT of female MMA in Amanda Nunes. The Venezuelan Vixen was able to out grapple the champion and submit Nunes in the second round.

Of Pene’s 11 wins, she has won 5 by submission and will look to add to that and defend her title.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.