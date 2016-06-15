Knockout Power: The 12 Pound-For-Pound Hardest Hitters In UFC

Knockout Power: The 12 Pound-For-Pound Hardest Hitters In UFC

By Mike Drahota -
6
SHARE

It’s hardly a secret that mixed martial arts (MMA) fans watch the UFC for the heart-pumping knockouts its most revered stars produce in high pressure situations.

True, some may watch for its combination of power and skill, and others still may tune in for their own appreciation of wrestling and/or grappling, but if you were to poll every fight fan out there, you’d most likely receive an overwhelming response that most fans love MMA for the exhilarating knockouts.

That makes the fighters who often knock their opponents out obvious fan favorites, and indeed many have died by the sword attempting to become one of these crowd-pleasing stars. The ones who actually made it through and achieved greatness thanks to their fists sit as some of the shining lights of the sport, with spoils, adoration, and fear all coming in droves.

It takes a special kind of fighter to sit among the heaviest hitters in the Octagon. Here are the 12 most powerful punchers in the UFC right now.

NEXT >>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • DG

    Mark Hunt is from New Zealand.

    • Christopher Flores

      He fights out of Australia and considers himself an Australian native because they were the nation that supported him during his kick-boxing days when NZ had absolutely nothing to say about him.

  • Dan Murray

    Ummm no Jeremy Stephens?!? Easily should be in the top 5.

  • Christopher Flores

    I’ll accept Hunt as the hardest hitter. Not only does he possess natural KO power, he’s sharpened it with one of the best striking games in all of MMA.

    With JDS, Hunt was slowed by a broken toe (you can see it break and start to bleed at the 30 second mark of the first round if you have doubts), with Werdum, he was beating Werdum in every aspect of the game… but got psyched out and was just too slow to dodge the knee that dropped him.

    With Miocic, it’s arguable that his dieting was the real culprit of his demise…

    But, regardless of how you look at his losses, there’s no doubt that Mark Hunt possesses the traits to stop any fighter of any division.

    • Matt Sharrett

      Plus he fought Werdum on short notice at altitude,.

  • Mark Hunt and Anthony Rumble Johnson for sure. Right now I think it’s Rumble overall. McGregor in the lower division. For women it’s Chris Cyborg.