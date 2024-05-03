Conor McGregor warns Charles Oliveira amid UFC 303 backup fighter offer: ‘I have magic paws, ask Sao Paulo about me’

Amid confirmation overnight from former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira how he offered to serve as the backup fighter to June’s UFC 303 pay-per-view card – headliner, Conor McGregor has issued a stark warning to the Sao Paulo finishing favorite.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is scheduled to snap an almost three-year hiatus from the Octagon at the end of June, meeting soon-to-be common-foe, Michael Chandler in a welterweight grudge match.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And as for Oliveira, the current number two ranked lightweight challenger and former division champion most recently featured on the main card of UFC 300 last month, suffering a split decision defeat to surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s officially slated title-eliminator.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

However, clamoring for a hasty return to the sport – as soon as July, Oliveira, who turned down an approach from Mateusz Gamrot for a clash, revealed he has offered to serve as the backup fighter to McGregor’s clash with Chandler at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor issues warning to Charles Oliveira

Sharing his thoughts on the Sao Paulo star’s offer, McGregor, who has found himself continually linked with a fight against the Brazilian favorite, claimed he would dispatch both Chandler and Oliveira – if needs be, inside a round.

Stacey Revere – Zuffa LLC

“I do yous both in the same night, no sweat,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “I do yous both inside a round. Combined. I got the magic paws, ask Rio and Sao Paulo about me and my magic. The Irish wand.”

I do yous both in the same night, no sweat. I do yous both inside of a round. Combined. I got the magic paws ask Rio and São Paulo about me and my magic. The Irish Wand 🪄☘️ https://t.co/pNdKNbdzZ8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 3, 2024

Oliveira’s offer to fight either McGregor or Chandler on short-notice comes hot on the heels of a proposed welterweight debut from the Brazilian, who claimed he would entertain a “big fight” in a potential first outing at 170 pounds.

