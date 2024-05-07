Jake Paul ready to ‘End’ Mike Tyson in their sanctioned summertime scrap on July 20: ‘One of us has to die’

Jake Paul is ready to put his life on the line when he goes toe-to-toe with the baddest man on the planet, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

The two generational talents will return to the squared circle on Saturday, July 20 for a professional boxing bout scheduled to air live on Netflix and emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

During an appearance at the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami on Monday, ‘The Problem Child’ took things in a decidedly dark direction after the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation officially sanctioned their scrap as a pro fight.

“It’s an honor to be in the ring with him, but I have to end him,” Paul said. ‘’It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die. He’s a legend. I love the guy. But at the end of the day, it’s war and you just have to go to war and put it all on the line. I still have the utmost respect for him, and I think he’ll say the same about me and what I’ve done for the sport.”

Paul will be stepping into the ring for the 11th time in his career. Thus far, he is a solid 9-1, though a majority of his wins have come against a series of ex-MMA stars and no-name boxers who had been out of the game for quite some time when they agreed to fight the YouTube star.

His lone loss came via a split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

As for Mike Tyson, the former unified heavyweight world champion has not competed in a professional bout since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. Overall, ‘Iron’ is 50-6 with 44 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

In 2020, he returned to the ring for an exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr, fighting to an eight-round draw.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson joined by one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history

In the co-main event of the evening, undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor will run back her instant classic with Amanda Serrano.

Meeting for the first time inside the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, Taylor outlasted Seranno in their critically acclaimed April 22 clash, earning a split decision victory to walk away with her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight world titles.

This time, Taylor will put her unified super lightweight world championship on the line eight months after taking the gold from Chantelle Cameron at Dublin’s 3Arena.