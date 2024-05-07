Dustin Poirier picks Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler at UFC 303: ‘I think he stops him in two rounds’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier claims if fierce rival, Conor McGregor returns in similar fettle as prior to his leg fracture at UFC 303 this summer, the Dubliner will finish Michael Chandler inside just two rounds.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 302 himself next month, taking on undisputed titleholder, Islam Makhachev – in his third attempt to land undisputed gold inside the organization.

And holding multiple triumphs over both Conor McGregor and the previously mentioned, Michael Chandler, Lafayette striker, Poirier fought the former when he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula back in 2021 in their rubber match trilogy bout.

Conor McGregor backed to finish Michael Chandler at UFC 303

And sharing his thoughts on the ex-two-weight champion’s welterweight return at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Poirier claims McGregor has the ability to finish Chandler within two rounds, if he returns in decent form later this summer.

“I think that if Conor (McGregor) comes back anything [the way] he was with his timing and rhythm – but with the injury that he had and this long of a layoff – and we are not getting any younger, either,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting. “If he (McGregor) comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler. If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds. I think the fight is over in two rounds.”

Poirier’s prediction come off the back of claims overnight from McGregor that former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Chandler is nowhere near his “level”.

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came at the welterweight limit, in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in just 40-seconds.

