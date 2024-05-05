Video – Conor McGregor features in new promo ahead of UFC 303 fight return: ‘The icon is back in business’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has featured in a blockbuster new promotional video ahead of his return to the Octagon later this summer – as he prepares to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, is finally slated to snap an-almost three-year hiatus from the Octagon at the end of June.

Headlining UFC 303 at the welterweight limit, McGregor takes on the above-mentioned ex-title challenger, Chandler in a pivotal clash for the Dubliner’s future in the sport, as he attempts to snap a two-fight losing for the first time in his professional career.

Sidelined since 2021, McGregor most recently suffered a gruesome fracture of his left tibia and fibula in a trilogy rubber match against Dustin Poirier – atop UFC 264.

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin has been out of action for the prior two years, himself dropping a submission loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier in a rallying rear-naked choke defeat.

Conor McGregor stars in new UFC 303 promo

Returning to training in his native Dublin last month following the confirmation of his UFC 303 comeback, McGregor featured in a new promotional package overnight ahead of his comeback.

“The icon,” UFC Europe posted on their official X account, accompanied by a new promo starring Conor McGregor. “The one and only. The Notorious. @TheNotoriousMMA is back in business. #UFC303”

Preparing to take on Chandler, a potential wildcard may await McGregor in June, however, with former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira confirming earlier this week how he has thrown his name into the ring to serve as a backup fighter to the UFC 303 main event clash during International Fight Week.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

And in turn, McGregor issued a stark warning to the Sao Paulo favorite – vowing to stop him with strikes in just a single round if they ever shared the Octagon together.

Who wins at UFC 303 later this summer: Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?