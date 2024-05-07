Daniel Cormier praises arch enemy Jon Jones for calling out Alex Pereira: ‘I love what he is doing’

ByRoss Markey
Former two-weight champion and Hall of Fame star, Daniel Cormier has heaped praise on notorious rival, Jon Jones for suggesting a future clash with Alex Pereira, even if that means Tom Aspinall misses out on a clamored-for unification clash.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 285 back in March, turning in a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight crown.

Slated to return back in November at UFC 295, Jon Jones was forced from a showdown with Stipe Miocic, after he suffered a pectoral tendon tear just weeks out from their massive Madison Square Garden matchup.

And revealing over the course of the weekend how he has struck a verbal agreement with UFC brass to make a return later this year, Jones is expected to still take on Ohio veteran, Miocic in his first outing since March of last annum. 

Jon Jones chases fight with Alex Pereira

Furthermore, Jones has welcomed the chance to take on the above-mentioned, Pereira in a clash for the heavyweight title – instead of a pairing with Atherton native, Aspinall, who currently holds interim spoils – much to the support of the aforenoted, Cormier.

“Give a tip to the cap to the champion,” Daniel Cormier said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “The champ goes, ‘Hey, I think Jiri Prochazka is next. Ankalaev is going to have to wait’ Smart. Alex, why would you fight Ankalaev? He’s going to try and wrestle you, fight the dude you’ve knocked out already.”

“These athletes are much smarter today than they were before, and I believe it makes for the sport to be even more interesting,” Cormier explained. “I love it. I love what Jon (Jones) is doing, I love what Alex is doing, but I think Jon is choosing, ‘I’m not fighting Tom Aspinall.”

Would you like to see Jon Jones take on Alex Pereira later this year?

