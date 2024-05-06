Conor McGregor makes bold declaration about UFC 303 opponent Michael Chandler ahead of comeback fight

Conor McGregor is ready to show ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler that there are levels to the fight game. More importantly, the Irishman wants to make it clear that the former Bellator MMA champion is nowhere near his.

After nearly three years on the shelf following a devastating leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, McGregor will return to the Octagon on Saturday, June 29 for a main event clash with Chandler as part of this year’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

With their highly anticipated clash less than two months away, you can expect the trash talk between McGregor and Chandler to start picking up. Mystic Mac’ got things rolling on Monday, stating that at UFC 303, he will show the world what it looks like to compete at the “very top” level.

“There is levels and in 7 weeks and 5 days you are gonna see the very, very top level,” McGregor wrote on X. “This next run is for the Clan!”

He quickly followed up that post with another specifically targeting his first opponent since July 2021.

“NOT ON MY LEVEL, NOT EVEN CLOSE,” McGregor added.

Can Conor McGregor recapture his past glory inside the octagon?

Conor McGregor’s rise up the featherweight ranks was truly a sight to behold. Going through a slew of tough competition, including Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, and Chad Mendes, the Irishman delivered a highlight that will stand the test of time when he KO’d 145-pound GOAT Jose Aldo a mere 13 seconds into their UFC 194 headliner.

Less than a year later, he finished Eddie Alvarez in round two to win the lightweight title, becoming the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion.

Unfortunately, McGregor’s meteoric rise to fame and fortune has already taken much of the blame for his abrupt downfall inside the Octagon. After cashing in his chips to secure a crossover boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, McGregor has only won one fight since his title-winning performance against Alvarez at UFC 205.

Of course, McGregor is doing just fine away from the fight game. Earlier this year he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 action classic Road House which turned out to be a massive hit for Amazon Studios.

McGregor also became a part owner in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, adding yet another massive enterprise to his growing portfolio.