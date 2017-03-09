Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez Booked For UFC 211

UFC 211 just got a whole lot more stacked.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Twitter, former UFC lightweight champ and No. 2-ranked featherweight Frankie Edgar will take on No. 9-ranked Yair Rodriguez:

Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez set for UFC 211 on May 13 in Dallas. Edgar has also agreed to a contract extension with UFC, I'm told. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 9, 2017

Edgar comes off of a victory against Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205, after having his five-fight win streak snapped by Jose Aldo at UFC 200, where he took home a unanimous decision victory over ‘Lil Heathen’ in Madison Square Garden. The former UFC lightweight champ has been in the hunt for the 145-pound strap for some time now, and with a win over the hot young Mexican prospect Rodriguez, he may get a third crack at the division’s throne.

Rodriguez has won eight straight fights in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, currently undefeated in his UFC tenure with wins over the likes of Dan Hooker, Andre Fili, Alex Caceres, and UFC Hall OF Famer BJ Penn. ‘El Pantera’s’ last Octagon appearance saw him take home a second round knockout victory over ‘The Prodigy’ 24 seconds into the round.

Edgar and Rodriguez join an already star-power loaded UFC 211 card that goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13, 2017.

You can check out the current card here:

UFC heavyweight title: (C) Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos

Women’s strawweight title: (C) Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Andrade

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

Flyweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez