UFC Belgrade – The Start of Something Bigger?

Being a European fan of the UFC is a thankless task. Destroying your sleep schedule every Saturday is as unproductive as it gets. Drinking enough energy drinks to kill a small cow just to catch the main event cannot be healthy. However, I, like so many others, put myself through this weekly to see my favourite athletes perform. Even when the UFC travels to our shores, the card time may still be set for their American audience. It is easy to feel overlooked and unseen as a European fan of the organisation. Nevertheless, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.

The First Domino to Fall?

UFC Belgrade was one of the most exciting announcements I have seen in some time. In 774 UFC events, the company has never graced Serbia with its presence. A trip to the Balkans is an enticing prospect, with many elite fighters hailing from the region. From Aleksandr Rakic to Duško Todorovic to Uros Medić, Serbia has quietly become a rising force in the sport. Serbia feels like a deserved stage for the sport’s highest level of competition. Fans from this side of the world have long called for the organisation to expand their presence on the continent. Despite past trips to Germany, Sweden, Poland, and many other countries, the UFC has only travelled to the UK and France since COVID. This is not good enough. With a huge following from Europe, huge, passionate fanbases lie dormant, ready to explode into a rampant atmosphere. As shown in the aforementioned UK and Paris. Both London and Paris have produced some of the greatest atmospheres the sport has ever seen. Benoit Saint-Denis’ dismantling of Mauricio Ruffy produced one of the largest crowd pops I have ever heard in my life back in September.

Benoit Saint-Denis (FRA) gants rouge vs Mauricio Ruffy (BRA) gants bleu, catégorie Lightweight Bout (-70 kg) during the UFC Fight Night at The Accor Arena on September 6, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alexis Goudeau/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

A Worthy Main Event?

If the UFC is to take full advantage of the opportunity in front of them, they will need a main event worthy of the occasion. Well, I have that main event.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: Brando Pericic of Australia reacts after a knockout victory against Shamil Gaziev of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Aleksandr Rakić vs Brando Peričić appears to be a perfect matchup on paper. Born of Croatian descent, Peričić presents an opportunity for the company to stage a Battle of the Balkans bout, Croatia vs Serbia, a knockout artist vs elite kickboxer; it simply doesn’t get more enticing. Peričić has exploded onto the scene since making his debut last year. 3-0https://www.lowkickmma.com/potential-serbian-debutants-at-ufc-belgrade/ in the company, with all 3 wins coming by way of vicious KO. “The Balkan Bear” has injected some much-needed life into a division left in tatters. His recent dismantling of Shamil Gaziev showed just how good he is. Combination after combination landed until a ferocious right hook sent Gaziev crashing to the canvas, securing a second-round stoppage for Peričić. Now, a step-up in competition is required. Who better to be that step up than a previously top-5-ranked fighter?

Aleksandr Rakic has been hit with a cruel run of misfortune. After his 2021 victory over Thiago Santos, it appeared as though Rakić was destined to challenge for gold at LHW. However, a crushing knee injury sustained in his ensuing fight with Jan Blachowicz saw his career run off course. A 2-year layoff followed, with “Rocket” finally making his return in 2024. Most would ease their way back into the fire, but not Rakić. Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev, and Azamat Murzakanov. Three elite fighters back-to-back-to-back, three losses recorded. In truth, Rakić’s run has been nothing short of a cauldron of competition. Now, he has made the move up to heavyweight, desperate for a win.

Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

If the Serbian Rakić could take down a surging contender like Peričić, he could re-establish himself as a contender, albeit in a new division. For the UFC, this main event is guaranteed fireworks. Two men willing to walk into the firefight, guns ablaze. A violent, striking battle would feel almost inevitable, with a raucous Serbian atmosphere in store.

This event must be a success. European crowds have proven they are ready in recent times, not only in Paris and London, but across Europe, with the likes of OKTAGON showing just how special these atmospheres can be. There is a sleeping giant ready to spring awake; all the UFC has to do is sound the alarm.