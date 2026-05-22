Salah Eddine Hamli Eyes Path to Becoming PFL MENA’s First 2-Time Champ

Salah Eddine Hamli collides with Ylies Djiroun at PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia on May 24th in the co-main event of the card. As the former responded to the casual inquiry regarding how he is doing, Hamli said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“I’m great, man. The last time [in PFL MENA], I’m a contender. Right now, I’m the champion of PFL MENA. I’m ready to show the people really top skills.”

When asked if entering this season as the previous year’s champ changes his confidence or mental approach at all, or if it’s business as usual for Salah Eddine Hamli, Hamli stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“This year is like the last year. I’m the champion of PFL MENA 2025. But this is a new tournament. I want to be the first PFL MENA champion to win two times, the second belt. The president of the promotion called me and told me, hey Salah, I never have a double champion. You want to be the first? I tell him, okay, let’s go. Let’s do it. I’m so motivated to do this fight this 24 May in Dubai. I’m ready to smash my opponent.”

While Hamli is a multiple-time boxing champion in Spain, he went on a run in 2025 towards PFL MENA gold, where the 28-year-old secured multiple submission victories. When asked how much it imparts ample confidence being on the heels of those submission finishes when he already had that demonstrable striking game beforehand, Salah Eddine Hamli quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, the last system is like I am the new guy in the division. I’m coming from like Spain. I never fight in a fight international and I show the people my skills. Like part of the fans of PFL always see my skills in grappling. I have like you say, I’m coming for boxing. I’m a boxing champion here in Spain, and I’m ready to fight in any place of the fights. I’m ready to fight in striking, in grappling. Yeah, like Ilia [Topuria] I can take the fight in any place.”

Salah Eddine Hamli compares himself to Goku ahead of PFL MENA 2026 return

With the broader framework of PFL making changes that have received positive feedback from many in the MMA space, when asked if he feels the promotion is firing on all cylinders, Salah Eddine Hamli said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Of course. Right now PFL like he bet in a lot of prospects, new prospects from all [around] the world. The format of the tournament is very good because you can see a lot of prospects from around the world, and PFL MENA is ready. I want to show the fans PFL MENA has a lot of [high] level, skilled fighters, and I’m ready to show the world. I’m like anxious for the 24th of May in Dubai.”

When offering his final thoughts as things were wrapping up on BTB, Hamli quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],