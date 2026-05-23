Ilia Topuria predicts a striking war between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway on July 11: “He must beat him”

Ilia Topuria has given his two cents on the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 bout.

After a five-year hiatus, McGregor is finally returning to the octagon on July 11 to run it back with Holloway in the main event of UFC 329. The bout is a five-round welterweight clash.

MMA world erupts after Dana White officially announces Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return fight. [Image via UFC]

During a recent interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, “El Matador,” while breaking down Conor McGregor’s return bout, opined that the fight will be a pure slugfest, and jokingly added that McGregor and Holloway will “hit each other like two kittens.” While giving his assessment, Topuria also lauded “The Notorious.”

“Let’s see, the fight is sh*t. Conor, let’s see, is good for the sport, in my opinion. I personally think that is good for the sport because many people want to see him fighting, and I recognize that he is one of the biggest stars in the UFC… Conor, I consider him one of the biggest stars, but it kind of has its pros and cons. He’s in his decline, and he’s the only one getting something there; no longer to the UFC, it’s him.”

Ilia Topuria wants Conor McGregor to win his comeback bout

The Georgian-Spaniard also added during the same sit-down that he believes Conor McGregor will once again defeat Max Holloway. “El Matador” confessed he is personally hoping the Irishman gets the win, as it could pave the way for a blockbuster showdown between the two before the 37-year-old eventually wraps up his UFC run.

“It’s going to be a standing combat. It’s going to be a fight of purely striking, where we will not see any wrestling or ground game. And don’t you think Conor is much worse than Max? They are going to hit each other like two kittens. They will be touching each other.” “I think Conor is going to win, as they fought once; he got it, and this time he can beat him. He must beat him. In fact, I believe that if you were to ask me who I want to win, the one that suits me best to win is Conor because if he wins and then he has one more fight, we could end up having that fight.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments about Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 below:

Ilia Topuria thinks Conor McGregor will beat Max Holloway:



“I think Conor is going to win… if he wins and he has one more fight, we could end up having that fight [me vs Conor].” 👀



(via @CCLegaspi) pic.twitter.com/oAY0RzqPUv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 22, 2026

Topuria, on the other hand, is going to lock horns with Justin Gaethje on June 14 at the White House. After this lightweight title unification showdown, “El Matador” plans to move up to welterweight to fight Islam Makhachev.