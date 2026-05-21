Georges St-Pierre offers honest advice to Conor McGregor before UFC return

Georges St-Pierre has a message for Conor McGregor, before the former UFC double champion finally returns to the octagon.



After a five-year hiatus, “The Notorious” is finally making his UFC return on July 11 at UFC 329, where he will run it back with Max Holloway in the main event.



When Holloway and McGregor first locked horns, the Irishman secured a unanimous decision win despite tearing his ACL during the fight. However, this time around, the Dubliner enters as the underdog due to years of inactivity. “Blessed,” on the other hand, has remained extremely active and racked up impressive wins over several top featherweights and lightweights.

The McGregor vs. Holloway 2 bout will be a five-round welterweight clash, and also Holloway’s 170-pound debut.

Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier break down Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 [Image via UFC]

Georges St-Pierre’s advice to Conor McGregor before UFC 329

Before “The Notorious” steps foot in the octagon on July 11, “GSP” has some advice for the former.



During an interview with Mike Bohn, Georges St-Pierre advised Conor McGregor to step out of his comfort zone, especially in the training camp, spar with fighters with whom he has never trained, and get used to uncertainty during training so that when he and Holloway finally throw down on July 11, McGregor is prepared for everything.

“You need to make sure when you prepare yourself that you recreate that environment and that level of discomfort that you will face. If you stay in your comfort zone during your training camp, it’s not good. You need to make sure you bring guys who will make you uncomfortable. I’m not only talking about skills and sparring. Sometimes it’s good to bring guys that you’ve never trained with, and you have the butterflies, and you don’t know how they move. They’re dirty, and they’re going to try to hurt me. It’s important.”

During the interview, “GSP” admitted that it would break his heart to see “The Notorious” return and not look like the same fighter he once was. To avoid a major upset, the 45-year-old Canadian has advised the Irishman to fully lock in, prepare wholeheartedly, and give it his all both leading up to and on July 11. He added:

“It would break my heart to see him come back and not be as good as he was or close to what he was… Conor comes back for big things. He doesn’t come back for small things… He can do it. It’s gonna be interesting.”

Check out Georges St-Pierre’s comments about Conor McGregor below (41:34):