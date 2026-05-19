Dana White says flying insects could be a serious problem at UFC’s White House event

Dana White is not a fan of hosting events in open venues, and with the upcoming UFC White House card, there are several challenges White and the production team will need to address.

The official White House card lineup 🔥



1–10, how good is this card? 👀#UFC #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/NW6w8emBO5 — The Fight Fanatic (@FightFanatic_) April 14, 2026

The promotion will head to the South Lawn of the White House on June 14 to stage UFC Freedom 250. In total, there are 7 bouts, of which two are title fights.

While the logistics, production, and guest list for the event have reportedly been sorted out, there’s still one major problem that needs to be solved before June 14.

One-of-a-kind in every way!



The #UFCWhiteHouse title fights on Sunday June 14 are presented by @Cryptocom! pic.twitter.com/8EmXoBZEAX — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2026

Dana White speaks about one major problem that needs to be solved before the UFC White House event

After dining with US President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden most recently, Dana White realized that bugs and little flies will be a problem on June 14 for the fighters and those attending the UFC White House event. During a podcast with Boardroom, White said:

“There’s another issue that’s been nagging at me about the White House: Bugs. President Trump opened up the Rose Garden to me two nights ago and invited me there for dinner. There were countless little flies buzzing around everywhere. Imagine you’re a fighter, think about that lighting system, that claw-like structure we’ll set up. All that power and the heat radiating from the lights… Moths, flies, and who knows what else… The fighters will be trying to deal with those on one hand. That’s exactly why I don’t like fighting outdoors.” [translated]

Dana White added that he’s already called his production manager and asked him to install some fans, as flies have a hard time in windy conditions:

“Just imagine bugs and flies getting into the fighters’ mouths and noses while they’re fighting… I told my production manager Craig, ‘Maybe we’ll put up some fans, because flies have a hard time in windy conditions.’ I don’t know, these are all those little details we have to think about. That’s why I don’t like fighting outdoors (in the open air).”

Check out Dana White’s comments below: