Kyle Daukaus wanted Colby Covington in his corner to get under Bo Nickal’s skin

Kyle Daukaus recently confessed that he wanted to play mind games with his next opponent, Bo Nickal, on June 14 by walking out with Colby Covington. However, now the 33-year-old has ditched the idea.

Daukaus is set to lock horns with Nickal at UFC Freedom 250. Before the matchup was finalized, there were rumors that Covington would instead face Nickal. Nickal had also called out “Chaos” multiple times for a potential showdown at the White House. However, after the card was finalized, Nickal alleged that Covington ducked the fight.



The bad blood between Bo Nickal and Colby Covington has been brewing after “Chaos” took multiple digs at the former during the RAF 05 presser. Since then, Nickal is game to fight Covington and make the latter eat his own words.



However, now, the bout may never come to fruition, as the 38-year-old has retired from the UFC.

Colby Covington was game to walk out with Kyle Daukaus on June 14

“The D’Arce Knight,” who wanted to use Colby Covington’s presence in his corner to mess with Bo Nickal’s head on June 14, has revealed that “Chaos” had agreed to walk out with him. But Daukaus later scrapped the plan, and now, with “Chaos” retired, the idea seems highly unlikely.



During a recent interview with Home of Fight, “The D’Arce Knight” said:

“I will come out and say that I actually did message Colby, and I was like, ‘Yo dude, what do you think to walking me out to the fight?’ Just to kinda like, get the fans liking it, get it in Bo’s head. He agreed to it, but I was like uhh maybe I’ll just back off of this a little bit… Now he is retired so it is what it is.”

Check out Kyle Daukaus’ comments about Colby Covington below: