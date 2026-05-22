Ronda Rousey’s former rival Miesha Tate reflects on their iconic feud

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate has given her thoughts on her iconic feud with Ronda Rousey.

As we know, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate are two of the biggest female mixed martial arts stars in the history of the sport. It makes sense, then, that they collided twice in the cage – and on both occasions, it was Ronda who was able to pick up the win, with the pair also having a really tense feud as part of The Ultimate Fighter.

Tate would go on to win a world championship herself in the UFC, ironically by defeating Holly Holm, the woman who knocked out Ronda Rousey to end her reign at the top. The two never had a third meeting, but if they did, many have suggested that Miesha would have had a great chance at finally getting over the hump and defeating Rousey.

In a recent interview and post, Miesha had the following to say about her showdowns with Ronda Rousey.

People always expect rivalry stories to end in bitterness.



But honestly, time gives you perspective.



At the time, our rivalry felt incredibly intense. Emotional. Frustrating. Personal. Competitive in every possible way. And of course I wanted the wins.



But looking back now, I… pic.twitter.com/e0AGWDR7nL — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) May 21, 2026

Miesha Tate on Ronda Rousey rivalry

“People always expect rivalry stories to end in bitterness.

“But honestly, time gives you perspective.

“At the time, our rivalry felt incredibly intense. Emotional. Frustrating. Personal. Competitive in every possible way. And of course I wanted the wins.

“But looking back now, I can honestly say I’m grateful for what that rivalry brought out of me.

“Ronda pushed me mentally, emotionally, physically, professionally… probably harder than anyone ever had at that point in my life.

“And sometimes the people who challenge us the most end up shaping us the most too.

“Competition has a way of exposing who you are under pressure. It forces growth. It forces resilience. It forces evolution.

“I think women’s MMA became what it is today because rivalries like that made people care deeply about the sport.

“I respect the sport and what it takes to be in it.

#WomensMMA #MieshaTate #RondaRousey #UFC“

Who knows, maybe there is a slim chance that these two go for the trilogy at some point in the future – but either way, you can see that both appreciate what this chapter in their lives did for their legacies.