Dricus du Plessis sends blunt message to Khamzat Chimaev after title loss

Dricus du Plessis believes that Khamzat Chimaev and his team’s brutal weight-cut excuse after the UFC 328 title loss is not the right approach.



Earlier this month, Chimaev was dethroned by Sean Strickland via split decision. Although “Borz” put on an entertaining performance, he mostly chose to trade on the feet instead of his usual wrestling-heavy approach. That led many to believe Chimaev had gassed out and no longer had the energy to take “Tarzan” down and ragdoll him.

Chimaev’s training partners, including Arman Tsarukyan, have said after the fight that the Chechen-born Emirati had a brutal weight cut, and on the last day, dropping the last few pounds to make 185 was a nightmare for “Borz.”

Dricus du Plessis’ message to Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 328 title loss: “Be more disciplined, and the weight cut would be easier”

Dricus Du Plessis, however, believes that even if Chimaev had to shed 12 pounds in 24 hours, it’s no big deal. “Stillknocks” claims he’s cut more weight than that in the same amount of time.

“I think this whole weight-cut excuse is ridiculous. I think they said he [Khamzat Chimaev] cut 12 pounds in 24 hours. Those are rookie numbers… I definitely cut more than that.”

The South African added during the same interview with Fight Forecast that even if Borz had a bad weight cut, he shouldn’t use that as the reason for losing the fight. Du Plessis advised Chimaev to be more disciplined and fit, and not make silly excuses after the title loss, and in case Chimaev cannot make weight, “Stillknocks” opined that “Borz” should move up to light heavyweight.

“I just think using a weight cut as an excuse when it comes to the fight. Even if you did have a bad weight cut, it is fine… But you don’t go out there and say, ‘Oh, I lost the fight because of that.’… Be more disciplined, and the weight cut would be easier.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis’ comments below:

Dricus du Plessis says Khamzat Chimaev lost his aura after using the weight cut as an excuse for the loss to Sean Strickland



“The weight cut excuse is ridiculous. 12 pounds in 24 hours? Those are rookie numbers… I definitely cut more than that.”



(via @FForecastShow) pic.twitter.com/smulqKgzRI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 20, 2026

After the UFC 328 title loss, Chimaev had immediately told Dana White that he wanted to move up to 205 pounds. However, now “Borz” has changed his mind and wants to run it back with Sean Strickland. He’s also started training for the same, as training footage suggests.