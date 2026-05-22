Watch: Brian Ortega and Arman Tsarukyan Exchange Respect Following Training

Before Brian Ortega moves up to lightweight, he has been training with Arman Tsarukyan and Marlon Vera.

🤼 Brian Ortega training grappling with Arman Tsarukyan.



🎥: @BrianTcity / YouTube pic.twitter.com/JwJXMM1qve — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 22, 2026

Ortega, who has lost four of his last five bouts, has now decided to move up to 155 pounds. The 35-year-old was going to face Renato Moicano at UFC 326. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and had to pull out.

Arman Tsarukyan and Brian Ortega Share Experience After Training Together

Most recently, “T-City” trained alongside Arman Tsarukyan and several other fighters. After training with Ortega, who holds a first-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Tsarukyan admitted he was impressed by Ortega’s grappling skills and overall technique. When asked if “Ahalkalakets” had some advice for Ortega, the former admitted:

“It was great… He [Ortega] should be the one giving me advice, not me.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Tsarukyan, antrenman sonrası Brian Ortega’nın grappling’i hakkında yorum yaptı:



⚡️Arman, bugünkü Brian Ortega ile yaptığın antrenmanı nasıldı?



⚡️Harikaydı.



⚡️O genç adama vereceğin bir tavsiye var mı?



⚡️Bana tavsiye vermesi gereken o, ben değilim.

pic.twitter.com/z4WpWYn0p8 — Fight Digitale (@fightdigitale) May 22, 2026

Meanwhile, after training grappling with Arman Tsarukyan, “T-City” described the experience as a high-level chess match. He said:

“It’s just a different level. It’s just at the highest level. It just forces you to think more, do more… And I haven’t pushed with this level of technique, which is f*cking dope… I wish to adapt to this environment.”

Check out Brian Ortega’s comments below:

😤📈Brian Ortega’s first impression on rolling with strong grapplers like Arman Tsarukyan:



“It’s just a different level. It’s just at the highest level. It just forces ypu to think more, do more…



And I haven’t pushed with this level of technique which is f*cking dope. I wish… pic.twitter.com/AbVqoq2ZAa — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 22, 2026

Ortega also added that training with the Armenian, Marlon Vera, and others at Santo Studio was a humbling experience. He added:

“It’s humbling… You show a lot of respect and gratitude, and show them that you can bring something to the table. I’m not afraid to give help since you guys are giving me as well. It’s dope.”

Check out Brian Ortega’s comments below:

🫡Brian Ortega says it was a humbling experience training with Arman Tsarukyan and others.



“It’s humbling… You show a lot of respect, gratitude and show them that you can bring something to the table.



I’m not afraid to give help since you guys are giving me as well. It’s… pic.twitter.com/NUfxD7tozG — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) May 22, 2026

Tsarukyan is currently preparing to serve as backup for the UFC Freedom 250 main event, which features a lightweight title unification clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Ortega, on the other hand, doesn’t have a bout scheduled after the UFC 326 pullout.