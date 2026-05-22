Watch: Brian Ortega and Arman Tsarukyan Exchange Respect Following Training
Before Brian Ortega moves up to lightweight, he has been training with Arman Tsarukyan and Marlon Vera.
Ortega, who has lost four of his last five bouts, has now decided to move up to 155 pounds. The 35-year-old was going to face Renato Moicano at UFC 326. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and had to pull out.
Arman Tsarukyan and Brian Ortega Share Experience After Training Together
Most recently, “T-City” trained alongside Arman Tsarukyan and several other fighters. After training with Ortega, who holds a first-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Tsarukyan admitted he was impressed by Ortega’s grappling skills and overall technique. When asked if “Ahalkalakets” had some advice for Ortega, the former admitted:
“It was great… He [Ortega] should be the one giving me advice, not me.”
Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:
Meanwhile, after training grappling with Arman Tsarukyan, “T-City” described the experience as a high-level chess match. He said:
“It’s just a different level. It’s just at the highest level. It just forces you to think more, do more… And I haven’t pushed with this level of technique, which is f*cking dope… I wish to adapt to this environment.”
Check out Brian Ortega’s comments below:
Ortega also added that training with the Armenian, Marlon Vera, and others at Santo Studio was a humbling experience. He added:
“It’s humbling… You show a lot of respect and gratitude, and show them that you can bring something to the table. I’m not afraid to give help since you guys are giving me as well. It’s dope.”
Check out Brian Ortega’s comments below:
Tsarukyan is currently preparing to serve as backup for the UFC Freedom 250 main event, which features a lightweight title unification clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.
Ortega, on the other hand, doesn’t have a bout scheduled after the UFC 326 pullout.