Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson Stats, Facts & Figures

Check out this weekend’s co-main event by the numbers…

Returning to New York this weekend (February 11) the UFC will be making history again. This time its the women’s featherweight division that will break records, as the inaugural 145-pound belt goes on the line. There’s plenty more at play in Brooklyn, though, as the man who set the bar in the middleweight division returns. Former 185-pound kingpin Anderson Silva fights Derek Brunson in NY, in a bout that will be pivotal for both men.

Should ‘The Spider’ lose, it could well put the final nail in his legendary career. Victory would certainly show Silva still has the chops, but for Brunson it’s all about claiming that huge scalp. Take a closer look at the stats and facts surrounding this weekend’s UFC 208 co-main event.

These are the stats we’ll analyse:

SLpM – Significant Strikes Landed per Minute Str. Acc. Significant Striking Accuracy

SApM – Significant Strikes Absorbed per Minute Str. Def. – Significant Strike Defence (the % of opponents strikes that did not land)

TD Avg. – Average Takedowns Landed per 15 minutes TD Acc. – Takedown Accuracy

TD Def. – Takedown Defense (the % of opponents TD attempts that did not land) Sub. Avg. – Average Submissions Attempted per 15 minutes

Anderson Silva

SLpM: 3.11 Str. Acc.: 63% HEIGHT: 6′ 2″ REACH: 77″ SApM: 1.80 Str. Def: 63% RECORD: 33-8 (20 KO, 6 SUB)1 NC