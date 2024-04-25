Video – OnlyFans model hit with lifetime ban after flashing the crowd at UFC 299 in Miami

OnlyFans model Hayley Davies was handed a lifetime ban from UFC events after she flashed her breasts while attending UFC 299 in Miami.

Davies, who is best known for her work in the adult film industry, was attending the event when she decided to drop her top twice, revealing herself to the sold-out crowd inside the Kaseya Center. According to CalfKicker.com, a “Karen” reported the incident which ultimately got Davies banned from future UFC events.

“I can’t believe I got kicked out of the UFC for this,” Davies wrote on Instagram.

Davies also posted a censored clip of the incident on X, promising to release the uncensored version should her post earn 30,000 likes. As it stands, the post is only at 5,400, but there are plenty of NSFW videos to be had on her social media channels if one is so inclined.

It’s certainly not the first time Davies has been kicked out of somewhere for flashing her wares. On April 18, she posted a video of her getting booted from a department store.

MMA Fans react to the onlyFans Model’s UFC expulsion.