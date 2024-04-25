Tatiana Suarez calls for UFC 306 title fight with Zhang Weili at The Sphere in Las Vegas: ‘I think I get a submission’

Touted as a massive threat at the strawweight limit amid her triumphant return to action, unbeaten contender, Tatiana Suarez has vowed to submit division champion, Zhang Weili in a future championship clash – calling for a slot on the UFC 306 card in September at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Suarez, the current number one ranked strawweight contender and victor of The Ultimate Fighter 23, turned in her seventh consecutive victory under the promotion’s banner back in August of last year at UFC Fight Night Nashville, turning in a stunning guillotine choke submission win over former division champion, Jessica Andrade.

The victory came as Suarez’s second of the year, following a prior submission success against Montana De La Rosa in February – which marked her first outing inside the Octagon in over four year following a torrid run of consecutive injury setbacks.

And with a firm eye on this month’s proceedings at UFC 300, Suarez watched on as the above-mentioned, Weili landed a one-sided decision win over compatriot, Yan Xiaonan in the pair’s historic title affair as part of the monumental card.

Tatiana Suarez eyes UFC 306 title fight with Zhang Weili

Forced from a potential title-eliminator against another former title challenger, Amanda Lemos back in February at UFC 298, Suarez insists she’s ready for a championship chase against the incumbent, Weili – specifically at UFC 306 during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

“They need someone to fight for the title, and why not somebody who’s undefeated, has an amazing story, strong grappler, and something that she (Zhang Weili) really hasn’t faced yet?” Tatiana Suarez told ESPN. “A tall, long, rangy person that actually has very good Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling – something that she’s really developed, and now she’s beating everybody with her wrestling.”

“I think I get a submission, 100 percent,” Tatiana Suarez explained. “I think I will sub her – either a submission or a TKO. I heard they’re [the UFC] going to China in August, but that’s not a pay-per-view card. So, I don’t know if maybe in September at The Sphere – that’d be amazing, especially because I am Mexican, and that’d be a good fight to have.”

