Robert Whittaker Likens Max Holloway’s UFC 300 KO to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Iconic Stunner

Echoes of Stone Cold Steve Austin. At UFC 300, Max Holloway delivered a jaw-dropping knockout in the final seconds of his fight against Justin Gaethje, cementing his place as one of the sport’s most thrilling fighters. The matchup was a highly anticipated clash between two of the UFC’s most exciting competitors, and it delivered.

Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

‘Blessed’ Max Holloway is well known for his superb boxing. He entered the octagon as the underdog, especially after his previous loss to Dustin Poirier in the lightweight division. Gaethje’s size and powerful leg strikes had many experts predicting victory for him. However, Holloway’s performance defied expectations. He showcased incredible speed, out-landing Justin Gaethje. Despite taking heavy shots, one of which knocked him down for the first time in his career, he pressed on.

In the fight’s final moments, Holloway mirrored a move he made against Ricardo Lamas years ago, calling Gaethje to the center of the octagon to throw down. With just one second left on the clock, Holloway landed a massive right hand that knocked Gaethje out cold, securing a stunning victory and the BMF title.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker couldn’t help but compare Holloway’s dramatic finish to the iconic Stone Cold Stunner, made famous by WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. Whittaker praised Holloway’s boldness, saying, “Holloway stone-cold him—just stone-colded him. Gaethje was gone.” Whittaker added that the way Holloway walked off after the knockout reminded him of the dramatic flair of a wrestling finisher.

The Stone Cold Stunner became Steve Austin’s signature in the 1990s and remains a beloved part of wrestling history. This is not the first time Robert Whittaker has shown love for Stone Cold Steve Austin.