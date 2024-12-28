Max Holloway offered monster BMF title fight by UFC 311 star: ‘I would love to do that’

Confirming plans to make a lightweight division return in his next outing, Max Holloway has been offered a potential opponent for his return to 155lbs — with incoming UFC 311 feature, Renato Moicano offering to fight the Hawaiian for the symbolic BMF championship next.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion and the above-mentioned BMF gold holder, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 308 back in October, dropping his first-ever knockout defeat in a loss against unbeaten featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria.

And off the back of his stoppage defeat, Holloway claimed his days at his prior featherweight stomping grounds were likely over and done, welcoming a leap to the lightweight limit.

“I’m done with 145,” Max Holloway said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel. “Your boy is only getting older. I turn 33 (in December). No excuses, this cut was easy, bro. Shout out to (nutritionist) Tyler Minton, shout out to my wife, they helped make this cut really easy, but it takes a toll cutting weight, period, at whatever weight you are.”

Renato Moicano offers to fight Max Holloway after UFC 311 return

And yet to be booked for his return amid links to a trilogy match with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, Hawaiian fan-favorite, Holloway has been offered a chance to return to 155lbs by incoming UFC 311 feature, Moicano — who is preparing for his own comeback next month against perennial contender, Beneil Dariush.

“I would love to do that [fight for the BMF title], especially Max Holloway now says he’s done at 145 [pounds],” Renato Moicano told MMA Fighting. “If he really wants to be a 155’er, I think that would be an awesome fight, especially because that’s going to put me on [track for a title shot].

“100 percent if you beat Max Holloway, you’re fighting for the title,” Renato Moicano explained. “It’s a fight that I would be willing to take 100 percent.”

In the midst of a four-fight winning spree, Brasilia native, Moicano turned in a doctor’s stoppage TKO win over French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis in the main event of UFC Fight Night Paris back in September.