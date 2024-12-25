Knockout of the Year – LowKick MMA 2024 Awards – Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 delivered on all fronts, culminating in one of the most spectacular knockouts in UFC history. Competing for the ceremonial BMF title, the two fan favorites put on an unforgettable display of grit and MMA.

Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje Knockout of the Year 2024

Max Holloway dominated much of the fight with his signature volume striking and precision boxing. A spinning kick at the end of the first round bloodied Gaethje’s nose, leaving the perennial contender visibly hindered but undeterred. Despite the setback, Gaethje pressed forward, punishing Holloway with his trademark leg kicks and scoring a knockdown in the fourth round.

Heading into the final seconds of the fifth round, Holloway was clearly ahead on the scorecards. Yet, in true BMF fashion, he pointed to the center of the Octagon, inviting Gaethje to engage in a final slugfest. The crowd erupted as the two warriors exchanged punches in an incredible finale.

Then came the defining moment: Holloway landed a perfectly timed overhand right that sent Gaethje crashing face-first to the canvas with just one second remaining on the clock. The knockout left fans and commentators in awe, with Joe Rogan calling it the “KO of the century.

Holloway’s dramatic finish earned him the BMF title while reinforcing his reputation as one of the most electrifying fighters in the sport’s history. This is why this knockout is the 2024 knockout of the year for the LowKick MMA awards.