When Khamzat Chimaev Tapped Out Sean Strickland (Multiple Times) – Former UFC Champ Explains

Sean Strickland was Submitted Multiple Times By Khamzat Chimaev. The MMA world has another juicy sparring room story, courtesy of former UFC champion Sean Strickland getting thoroughly submitted by the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. But this isn’t your typical training camp tale – it’s a messy web of sarcasm and hurt feelings.

The Bisping Bombshell

Michael Bisping dropped the story that started this whole mess during his analysis. According to the former champion, Strickland called Chimaev “a little bitch” and claimed he was being sarcastic in old training footage where he praised the Chechen wrestler. The infamous video shows Strickland telling Chimaev, “You’re better than everybody. Don’t hurt people” – words that now ring with bitter irony.

Strickland insists he was being sarcastic. Everyone else in the room, including Bisping and apparently Strickland himself, confirms what actually happened: Chimaev submitted the former champion multiple times. Not once. Not twice. Multiple times.

Khamzat Chimaev’s Casual Confession

When Chimaev talked directly about the training sessions, the response was matter-of-fact: “Yeah, we sparred with that guy. We’ve been good when we’ve been in the gym. He didn’t like when I said I tapped him out. Yeah, many times, bro. Chokes, different things”.

The casual nature of Chimaev’s admission makes it even more devastating. He wasn’t bragging or trying to embarrass anyone – just stating facts. Strickland got submitted repeatedly by someone who treats it like mentioning the weather.

Sean Strickland’s Selective Memory

Strickland’s current narrative paints a different picture. He claims Chimaev is “mentally weak” and criticizes him for allegedly targeting inexperienced fighters in the gym. This from the same man who regularly beats up influencers and YouTubers for content, then refuses to engage when facing elite competition.

The transformation from praising Chimaev as better than everyone to calling him weak reads like classic wounded pride. Three years ago, Strickland told The Schmo that Chimaev was “fucking crazy” and believed in himself completely. Now, after getting tapped out repeatedly, the story has changed.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev’s career trajectory makes this story even more interesting. The 30-year-old Chechen-born Swede holds an undefeated 14-0 professional record and dominated Swedish freestyle wrestling with an unbeaten national championship record. His UFC run includes six dominant wins with five finishes, most recently submitting Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

This weekend, Chimaev challenges Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 319 in Chicago. The fight represents the culmination of years of hype.

Strickland’s Championship Roller Coaster

Strickland’s own title reign lasted one fight. He shocked the MMA world by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September 2023, then immediately lost the belt to Du Plessis four months later at UFC 297. His recent loss to Du Plessis in a rematch at UFC 312 confirmed his status as a former champion rather than a current contender.

If Chimaev defeats Du Plessis this weekend, a potential fight with Strickland becomes even more loaded with backstory. Training room submissions rarely translate to octagon outcomes, but the psychological element adds layers to any future matchup.

Chimaev has made it clear he’s ready for any confrontation. “When I was there, he never said anything. When I leave Vegas and they stopped my visa, he started to talk. When I come back, I’m in L.A., bro. Come on. If it’s something personal for you, just come. I’m here whenever you want”.