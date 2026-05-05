Sean Strickland has ‘legit’ chance against Khamzat Chimaev, says UFC commentator

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Sean Strickland has a legitimate chance at defeating Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

In the main event of UFC 328, Khamzat Chimaev will defend the UFC middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. These two men have been feuding with one another for quite some time now, and we will finally get to see what happens when they collide in the cage in just a matter of days.

Chimaev is widely considered to be the favorite to come away with a win, but Sean Strickland has a pretty notable habit of surprising people and pulling off an upset. He did it to Israel Adesanya in his only UFC championship win to date, and he will feel like he’s heading into this one with nothing to lose.

In a recent video, Joe Rogan weighed in on why he feels like Sean Strickland is in with a good shot in Newark.

Joe Rogan on Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

“Sean has talked so much sh*t,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience.” “He’s a wild dude, and that sh*t talking that he does, it’s emotional warfare. … It’s like what Conor (McGregor) used to do. What Conor did with Jose Aldo, he had him so f*cked up before that fight. (Aldo) was just so emotional. Aldo was a legend.

“Strickland is one of the best fighters on planet Earth. So is Khamzat,” Rogan continued. “But Strickland is also a legitimate world champion. He’s a guy who’s accustomed to five-rounders. He’s got phenomenal cardio. He’s one of the hardest guys to hit in the sport. One-hundred percent, he has a shot. (He has) underrated grappling. Listen to me as an expert, allegedly: He’s got some of the best takedown defense in the game, underrated grappling. Strickland has a legit chance.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie