Sean Strickland has recently come out in condemnation of Khamzat Chimaev‘s mental fortitude and character, as Strickland would recall a moment when the two were training and Chimaev was allegedly beating up on low-level MMA fighters, and also stating that Chimaev would be a fighter fans and fighters would likely not enjoy meeting in real life.

"Chimaev is just a f*ng c*nt. I was there when he retired from COVID. I was training with him. There's a video of me — I was like, 'Oh, you're so good, you're better than everybody,' like I'm…

Sean Strickland continues to bark up dangerous trees.

Strickland has never been afraid to speak his opinions regardless of what others may think. However, Strickland has always had choice words for the UFC 319 title contender in Chimaev, and although this may be a ploy to get back into title contention. Many fans will likely resonate with Strickland’s comments, as there have been fighters who are different in person than they are on screen, with infamous examples such as TJ Dillishaw and Matt Hughes.