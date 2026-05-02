UFC Perth: Della Maddalena vs. Prates – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
UFC Perth: Della Maddalena vs. Prates - Full Results and Highlights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to The Land Down Under for a loaded UFC Perth card headlined by a can’t-miss welterweight clash.

Coming off a devastating loss to Islam Makhachev in November, Jack Della Maddalena will look to climb back into title contention when he steps into the main-event spotlight in his home country. Standing in his way will be surging Brazilian sensation Carlos Prates, who plans on securing his first crack at UFC gold with a big win over ‘JDM’ in enemy territory.

Also on tap is the return of perennial contender Beneil Dariush, who meets streaking standout Quillan Salkilld in a high-stakes lightweight showdown.

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UFC Perth Main Card on Paramount+ (7 a.m. ET):

  • Welterweight BoutJack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates
  • Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld
  • Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg
  • Heavyweight Bout.: Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic
  • Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland

UFC Perth ‘Prelims’ Card On Paramount+ (4 a.m. ET):

  • Middleweight Bout: Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa def. Kevin Christian via TKO (elbows) at 2:42 of Round 1.

  • Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
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  • Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

  • Middleweight Bout: Wes Schultz def. Ben Johnston via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:50 of Round 3.

  • Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef def. Themba Gorimbo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
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  • Lightweight Bout: Kody Steele def. Dom Mar Fan via submission (heel hook) at 3:56 of Round 1.
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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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