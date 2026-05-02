UFC Perth: Della Maddalena vs. Prates – Full Results and Highlights
The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to The Land Down Under for a loaded UFC Perth card headlined by a can’t-miss welterweight clash.
Coming off a devastating loss to Islam Makhachev in November, Jack Della Maddalena will look to climb back into title contention when he steps into the main-event spotlight in his home country. Standing in his way will be surging Brazilian sensation Carlos Prates, who plans on securing his first crack at UFC gold with a big win over ‘JDM’ in enemy territory.
Also on tap is the return of perennial contender Beneil Dariush, who meets streaking standout Quillan Salkilld in a high-stakes lightweight showdown.
UFC Perth Main Card on Paramount+ (7 a.m. ET):
- Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates
- Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld
- Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg
- Heavyweight Bout.: Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic
- Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland
UFC Perth ‘Prelims’ Card On Paramount+ (4 a.m. ET):
- Middleweight Bout: Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek
- Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa def. Kevin Christian via TKO (elbows) at 2:42 of Round 1.
- Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Middleweight Bout: Wes Schultz def. Ben Johnston via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:50 of Round 3.
- Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef def. Themba Gorimbo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
- Lightweight Bout: Kody Steele def. Dom Mar Fan via submission (heel hook) at 3:56 of Round 1.