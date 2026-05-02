UFC Perth: Della Maddalena vs. Prates – Full Results and Highlights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to The Land Down Under for a loaded UFC Perth card headlined by a can’t-miss welterweight clash.

Coming off a devastating loss to Islam Makhachev in November, Jack Della Maddalena will look to climb back into title contention when he steps into the main-event spotlight in his home country. Standing in his way will be surging Brazilian sensation Carlos Prates, who plans on securing his first crack at UFC gold with a big win over ‘JDM’ in enemy territory.

Also on tap is the return of perennial contender Beneil Dariush, who meets streaking standout Quillan Salkilld in a high-stakes lightweight showdown.

UFC Perth Main Card on Paramount+ (7 a.m. ET):

Welterweight Bout : Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates

: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates Lightweight Bout : Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld

: Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld Flyweight Bout : Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg

: Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg Heavyweight Bout .: Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic

.: Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland

UFC Perth ‘Prelims’ Card On Paramount+ (4 a.m. ET):

Middleweight Bout : Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek

: Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek Light Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa def. Kevin Christian via TKO (elbows) at 2:42 of Round 1.

⚠️ BRUTAL ⚠️ La noche termina mal para el brasileño 😱 Junior Tafa lo noquea de forma dramática ‼️#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/4vTFaJb1nY — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Mamba bringing back the dub to Sydney! 🐍



Jacob Malkoun wins via UD! #UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/aHRX1Abt9U — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 2, 2026

Bantamweight Bout: Colby Thicknesse def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Después de 3 rounds, Colby Thicknesse 🇦🇺 se lleva la victoria por decisión unánime ‼️#UFCPerth | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/omEYLmDZPi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 2, 2026

Middleweight Bout: Wes Schultz def. Ben Johnston via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:50 of Round 3.

Por finalização! 🔥



Vitória de Wes Schultz no terceiro round! 💪



[ #UFCPerth | Ao vivo somente no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/nwUEXCyTCd — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) May 2, 2026

THERE'S THE TAP



RD 3 submission for Wes Schultz!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/S8X1SJuVMl — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 2, 2026

Welterweight Bout: Jonathan Micallef def. Themba Gorimbo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

A close one in the 2nd bout 👀



Jonathan Micallef walks away with the split-decision victory!



[ #UFCPerth | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fnig9PoJw3 — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2026

Lightweight Bout: Kody Steele def. Dom Mar Fan via submission (heel hook) at 3:56 of Round 1.

A KNEEBAR TO KICK OFF THE CARD! 🤯



Kody Steele uses his submission skills to perfection in the first round!



[ #UFCPerth | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/M7FIrZX8QN — UFC (@ufc) May 2, 2026