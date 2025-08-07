UFC Legend Compares Khamzat Chimaev to Michael Bisping: “He was murking people, he’s a different animal”

UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson believes Khamzat Chimaev is reminiscent of a prime Michael Bisping.

Storming into the UFC five years ago, Chimaev went on an absolutely rampage — no pun intended — with three wins in just eight weeks. Everyone thought ‘Borz’ was on the fast track to fame, fortune, and UFC gold. Sadly, Chimaev’s momentum was halted due to an especially bad bout of COVID-19, but now the undefeated Chechen monster is ready to finally cash in on his long-awaited shot at a world title.

Emanating from the United Center in Chicago, Chimaev will challenge reigning and defending middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on August 16.

Chimaev’s incredible work ethic in the gym has translated to impressive victories over some of the biggest names in the game, including Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman, and Robert Whittaker.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, ‘Rampage’ compared Chimaev’s diligence to that of another former UFC champion — ‘The Count.’

“Khamzat man, he’s a beast, man,” Jackson said. “I saw him for a couple of seconds over there—he was murking people. He’s a different animal. But his work ethic reminds me of Michael Bisping, though. Michael Bisping was always an animal in the gym.”



For the most part, Chimaev has looked practically unstoppable inside the Octagon, but he’ll face his toughest test yet when he meets a man who has continuously defied the odds.

Can ‘DDP’ defy the odds against Khamzat Chimaev?

Dricus du Plessis goes into his third UFC title defense riding a 9-0 record inside the Octagon — his last three victories coming in title tilts against Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Of his nine wins under the UFC banner, ‘DDP’ opened as an underdog, and his matchup with Chimaev will be no different.

As it stands, du Plessis is a 2-to-1 underdog against Chimaev.

Will ‘DDP’ defy the odds once again, or will ‘Borz’ move to 15-0 and claim the 185-pound crown. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.