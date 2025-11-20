When is Arman Tsarukyan’s Next Fight?

Arman Tsarukyan’s extended layoff finally ends this Saturday at UFC Qatar in Doha. The number one lightweight contender faces Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night 265 at ABHA Arena, marking his return to competition after nearly two years away from the octagon. This five-round bout carries significant weight for both fighters, as a decisive victory could position the winner as the next challenger for Ilia Topuria’s lightweight title. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, 2025. That’s this coming weekend at UFC Qatar in Doha.​

Tsarukyan arrives as a heavy betting favorite. The odds vary slightly across sportsbooks, but he sits around -500 to -550, while Hooker rests at +375 to +410 as the underdog. This disparity reflects Tsarukyan's superior credentials heading into the matchup. He holds a 22-3 professional record with a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, where he's gone 9-1 since his promotional debut loss to Makhachev in 2019.

The Armenian fighter has spent an unusual amount of time away from the cage. His last bout came in April 2024 at UFC 300 in Sydney, where he earned a split decision over former champion Charles Oliveira. The layoff stemmed from a combination of factors. Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to rematch Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 in January 2025, but a back injury sustained while cutting weight forced him out just one day before the event, leaving him sidelined while Renato Moicano stepped in as a replacement.

Instead of returning immediately, he filled the role as a backup fighter for the UFC 317 lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira in June, completing another full training camp despite not competing.

Tsarukyan believes this layoff has made him sharper, not rustier. He described feeling stronger and faster during his training camps throughout 2025. “I feel my body is getting better every day and I learned some new techniques,” he said, noting that this upcoming fight marks his third full training camp of the year. He plans to use the early rounds to adjust to competition after such a long absence. “I’m gonna try to get my distance, feel what he wants to do, find my range.”

Hooker brings three consecutive wins into the contest, most recently defeating Mateusz Gamrot via split decision at UFC 305 in August 2024. The New Zealand fighter holds a 24-12 record and possesses legitimate striking abilities that make him dangerous, despite being positioned as the underdog. Tsarukyan’s wrestling provides a clear advantage, something he’s confident about. “I think my level of wrestling is a different level and I can maul him on the ground,” Tsarukyan stated, acknowledging that while Hooker has improved his defensive wrestling, the gap remains significant.

The fight takes place as the lightweight division continues to shift. Islam Makhachev moved up to welterweight where he now holds the title, while Ilia Topuria claimed the vacant 155-pound belt by defeating Oliveira at UFC 317 in June. A dominant performance for Tsarukyan should guarantee him a title shot in early 2026.​