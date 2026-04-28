“10 Minutes From My House” What Dubai Means to Mohammad Yahya Ahead of PFL MENA

For Mohammad Yahya, this next fight is about more than a place in the PFL MENA bracket. It is about Dubai, the city where he built his career, and the arena he has wanted to fight in for years.

When PFL MENA opens its 2026 season at Coca-Cola Arena on May 24, Yahya will headline at home in a moment that feels personal as much as professional. For a fighter who has spent years carrying the flag for Emirati MMA.

Mohammad Yahya

“Honestly, it feels like a celebration,” Yahya said in an exclusive interview, “Coca-Cola Arena is 10 minutes away from my house. It’s always been a dream for me to fight there.”

He has already made history as the first Emirati fighter to compete in the UFC. Before that, he became one of the key faces of UAE Warriors, a promotion that helped give local and regional fighters a platform as MMA kept growing in the UAE.

“I remember when I first started, there were no events here and MMA wasn’t really a big thing,” he said. “Then they started doing some MMA events, and then they had the first UFC here.”

This is a regional event with local weight behind it, and Yahya is the right name to lead it. His career tracks with the rise of the sport in the UAE. As the scene grew, so did his profile. Now he enters the tournament at an important point in his career. Yahya is coming off a tough stretch in the UFC, where he dropped three straight fights. He is open about that reality and does not try to dress it up.

“I’m on a three-fight losing streak, so it’s just business right now,” he said. “I’m hungry, prepared to win this tournament, and looking forward to proving myself.”

PFL’s choice to bring the season opener to Dubai shows where the region now stands in the MMA map. The UAE has invested in combat sports for years, and promotions such as UAE Warriors helped create a path for local talent. Yahya is one of the clearest examples of what that work can produce.

He understands that role. Asked what it means to headline major events as a fighter from the UAE, he kept the answer simple. “I feel blessed and privileged,” he said. “There are not many fighters from here at this level. I’m proud to represent my country on the biggest platforms.”