Islam Makhachev Fires Back at Ian Machado Garry: “I’m Waiting for the Contract”

Islam Makhachev says the hold-up is not on his side. After Ian Machado Garry fired off a pointed message accusing the champion of changing his story on a possible return date, Makhachev answered with a short reply that framed him as ready to fight whenever the UFC sends paperwork.

Islam Makhachev Says UFC Hold-Up Is the Contract After Ian Machado Garry Callout

On social media, he wrote, “Don’t worry about my injuries. I’m ready at any time. I’m waiting for the contract.” That response came after Garry posted that Makhachev had cited a hand injury, that Dana White had mentioned August, and that Makhachev himself was now hinting at July, before adding, “We’re all waiting on you princess.”

Don’t worry about my injuries.

I’m ready at any time.

I’m waiting for the contract https://t.co/KSopvXw3L2 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 24, 2026

Garry’s frustration is tied to his push for a first UFC title shot. The Irish welterweight is coming off a recent wins over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad, with UFC coverage entering 2026 listed him among the clear tier of contenders waiting behind the new champion at 170 pounds along with Michael Morales.

The confusion starts with Makhachev’s health and availability. In March, Dana White said Makhachev had “some hand issues” and added that he did not know how serious they were or how long they would keep him out. Later reporting said White publicly rejected talk of a July return and instead pointed to August, creating a gap between the champion’s own hints and the promotion’s public stance. That is the gap Garry attacked in his post.

Ariel Helwani backs Ian Machado Garry. [Image by @iangarry on Instagram]

What comes next is still unsettled. The UFC has already framed the welterweight title picture as open, with several contenders in the mix and Makhachev himself said to have options for a first defense. Reports around the injury have also mentioned other possible names, including Kamaru Usman and Michael Morales, which suggests Garry is not the only candidate being discussed.

Islam Makhachev to return in August. [Image via @MAKHACHEVMMA

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Islam Makhachev is the current UFC welterweight champion and a former lightweight champion. The Dagestani fighter won the lightweight belt in 2022 by submitting Charles Oliveira, defended that title four times, then moved up and beat Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision at UFC 322 in November 2025 to claim the welterweight title. UFC records and profiles list him among the sport’s top pound-for-pound names.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts to his win over Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Still, Garry has done what contenders are supposed to do: win, stay visible, and force the conversation. Makhachev’s answer did not confirm him as the next challenger, but it did move the focus away from the injury and back onto the contract.