Kaik Brito vs. Amiran Gogoladze set for OKTAGON 93 welterweight title clash

A major welterweight title fight is now official for OKTAGON 93. The promotion has confirmed that champion Kaik Brito will defend his belt against Amiran Gogoladze on Saturday, September 12, at Winning Group Arena in Brno, with the matchup serving as Brito’s first defense since reclaiming the title earlier this year.

Kaik Brito defends welterweight title against Amiran Gogoladze at OKTAGON 93

Brito comes into the bout with a 19-6 professional record and a history with the belt that already includes two championship runs in OKTAGON. He first won the welterweight title when he stopped longtime divisional fixture David Kozma at OKTAGON 37 in Ostrava on December 3, 2022, ending Kozma’s reign in one of the more important title changes in the division’s recent history. Brito later spent time away from the promotion and appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series, while Gogoladze’s official OKTAGON profile also notes that the Georgian challenger competed on the series as well.

His latest title win came in the main event of OKTAGON 84, where he knocked out Ronald Paradeiser to capture the vacant welterweight championship. Multiple reports on the result state that Brito finished Paradeiser 1:18 into round three after first hurting him with a spinning back elbow and then ending the fight with a spinning backfist and follow-up punches. That result restored Brito to the top of the weight class and set up a first defense against a challenger who has built momentum quickly.

Gogoladze enters with an official 17-3 record on OKTAGON’s fighter page, which also lists him as 28 years old, representing Georgia and training out of 13 Legion. His rise in the promotion has been steady. Fight history lists an OKTAGON win over Lukasz Siwiec in October 2023 and a split-decision victory over UFC veteran Leandro Silva at OKTAGON 58 on June 8, 2024.

The performance that changed the conversation came on April 11, 2026, when Gogoladze faced former champion Ion Surdu at OKTAGON 86 in Szczecin. OKTAGON had framed that fight as a key contender matchup beforehand, and outside records show Gogoladze won by first-round knockout, giving him the clearest claim yet to a title shot against Brito. His OKTAGON profile also highlights a reputation for fast finishes, noting eight stoppages in under 100 seconds during his career.

The Brno card will also feature hometown fighter Andrej Kalašnik, whose appearance has already been announced, though his opponent has not yet been revealed. For the main event, though, the focus is simple: Brito’s power and championship experience against Gogoladze’s unbeaten OKTAGON run and recent breakout finish. On paper, it is a real welterweight fight, and one that should have a direct effect on the division for the rest of 2026.