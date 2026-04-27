Logan Storley Vows High-Pace Attack at PFL Sioux Falls, Aims to “Dominate” Against Ex-PFL Europe Champ

Logan Storley battles Florim Zendeli at PFL Sioux Falls on May 2nd in the main event. This is a familiar venue that the former Bellator MMA interim welterweight champ has put on showcase performances inside of before. When asked if there is a localized importance piece to this fight being at the Sanford Pentagon [his old amateur wrestling stomping grounds], Logan Storley said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, just because friends, family, the wrestling community, and my sponsor. A lot of people that I know are from Sioux Falls. A main fan base of mine that has supported my MMA career and wrestling career. So it’s always fun to get to go back and compete there.”

When asked if there is a familiarization piece that imparts a comfort or adds a certain something to the mentality or is that kind of just inconsequential and there’s not that compounded comfort dynamic with knowing the venue so well, Logan Storley stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Yeah, you know kind of what things are going to look like, what that ride to the arena, stepping off the bus, what that crowd’s going to sound like, look like. I think that does help. But for me, it’s just the support, right? The people that have supported you your whole career. I think that means the most to me and is special, right? They have had my back for the last 11-12 years of my career. So that’s why you want to go out there and fight through every position and dominate. Set a high pace and and look for a finish, for the fans.”

Logan Storley outlines path to victory at PFL Sioux Falls

As Logan Storley analyzed his opponent, Florim Zendeli who is the 2024 PFL Europe welterweight champion. When asked for his thought on Zendeli’s resume and skill set pieces and what his thoughts are on what he brings to the table, Storley quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],