UFC QatarArman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker in Qatar on Saturday, 22nd November 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker Date : Sat, November 22nd, 2025

: Sat, November 22nd, 2025 Location : ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar

: ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 11 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. ET

: ESPN PPV Main Event 11 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 6 p.m. GMT Prelims 3 p.m. GMT

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker Full Fight Card

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker: Lightweight Main Event

Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry: Welterweight

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield: Light Heavyweight

Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos: Bantamweight

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria: Bantamweight

Prelims

Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev: Flyweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev: Heavyweight

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira: Light Heavyweight

Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley: Featherweight

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder: Middleweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi: Flyweight

Early Prelims

TBA

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker: Lightweight Main Event Tale of the Tape

Name: Arman Tsarukyan Dan Hooker Country: Georgia New Zealand Age: 28 35 Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Weight: 155 lb (70 kg; 11.1 st) 156 lb (71 kg; 11 st 2 lb) Reach: 72 in (183 cm) 75+1⁄ 2 in (192 cm)

Start date and time

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker takes place on Saturday, the 22nd of November 2025, at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. The main card will start at 11 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 6 p.m. GMT.

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan HookerFight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Doha or plan to attend Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker at the ABHA arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

The next event after Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker is UFC Fight Night: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape on 14th December 2025 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.