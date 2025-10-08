UFC QatarArman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker in Qatar on Saturday, 22nd November 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
- Date: Sat, November 22nd, 2025
- Location: ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar
- Broadcast: ESPN PPV Main Event 11 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 6 p.m. GMT Prelims 3 p.m. GMT
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker: Lightweight Main Event
- Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry: Welterweight
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield: Light Heavyweight
- Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos: Bantamweight
- Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria: Bantamweight
Prelims
- Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev: Flyweight
- Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev: Heavyweight
- Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira: Light Heavyweight
- Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley: Featherweight
- Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder: Middleweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi: Flyweight
Early Prelims
- TBA
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker: Lightweight Main Event Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Dan Hooker
|Country:
|Georgia
|New Zealand
|Age:
|28
|35
|Height:
|5 ft 7 in (1.70 m)
|6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
|Weight:
|155 lb (70 kg; 11.1 st)
|156 lb (71 kg; 11 st 2 lb)
|Reach:
|72 in (183 cm)
|75+1⁄2 in (192 cm)
Start date and time
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker takes place on Saturday, the 22nd of November 2025, at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. The main card will start at 11 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 6 p.m. GMT.
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan HookerFight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Doha or plan to attend Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker at the ABHA arena, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.
What is Next after Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
The next event after Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker is UFC Fight Night: Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape on 14th December 2025 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.