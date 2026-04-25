UFC Vegas 116: Sterling vs. Zalal – Full Results and Highlights

The Ultimate Fight Championship returns to the familiar confines of the Meta APEX in ‘Sin City’ for UFC Vegas 116, headlined by a potential featherweight title eliminator.

In the main event, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling looks to continue his climb up the featherweight ranks and secure his first shot at the 145-pound crown. But to do it, he’ll have to go through streaking standout Youssef Zalal. ‘The Moroccan Devil’ has not lost a fight since 2022 — a streak that includes five straight victories under the UFC banner.

In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash goes down when Norma Dumont meets Joselyn Edwards, and former ONE Championship standout Marcus Buchecha steps back inside the Octagon in search of his first UFC victory. Standing in his way will be the always dangerous Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann.

UFC Vegas 116 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal (check out official result and highlights here)

Joselyne Edwards def. Norma Dumont via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

💥 Joselyne Edwards revierte la posición y termina encima de la brasileña 😱#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/p19CSzwCex — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Uff potente intercambio de puños y patadas para el final del segundo round 😱#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Qqsie3c0RL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Edwards 🇵🇦 mete combinaciones potentes que hacen retroceder a Dumont 😱#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/NofjltQ4D9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Victoria para Panamá 🇵🇦 la ganadora por decisión unánime es Joselyne Edwards 🏅#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/f54GEadOgi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Rafa García def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Wow esa vuelta ‼️ Rafa García derriba a Hernández con una vuelta en el aire 👀#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/cBIBYWR9pX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Ey ey‼️ Se calientan al final del segundo round 🔥 #UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/dqFydAKolZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

🤯 Wooow qué forma de cerrar el tercer round ‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/ocKFYvpvvE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Victoria para México 🇲🇽



🏅 Rafa García se lleva la victoria por decisión unánime #UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/ObsxJuZqzp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Davey Grant def. Adrian Luna Martinetti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Potente derecha del ecuatoriano 🇪🇨 que remata con patada a las piernas de Grant 👊🏻#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @paramountplusdeportes pic.twitter.com/MQt2kSnWc7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Chito Vera viendo y narrando el debut de su compatriota Adrián Luna Martinetti #UFCVegas116 pic.twitter.com/aNPWwLVMTI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Brutal ‼️ Batalla intensa del ecuatoriano 🇪🇨 Impresionante intercambio #UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @paramountplusdeportes pic.twitter.com/XNu3FMskq7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

🔥 Martinetti metiendo el acelerador en el último round con patadas a la cabeza y combinaciones potentes 🥵#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/bKvknxbL98 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Victoria para Inglaterra 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Davey Grant gana por decisión unánime 🚨#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/L8GBih4ong — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Raoni Barcelos def. Montel Jackson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Salvado por la campana 🔔 Barcelos dominante a punto de someter en los últimos segundos #UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/3wLu5qiYbK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

💥 Raoni Barcelos se lleva la victoria a Brasil 🇧🇷 por decisión dividida 🚨#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @paramountplusdeportes pic.twitter.com/h43D8V97MA — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Ryan Spann def. Marcus Buchecha via KO (straight right) at 2:10 of Round 2.

Brutal‼️ Ryan Spann manda a dormir a Marcus Buchecha para terminar la pelea en el segundo round 🫨#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/SGC5ozXEa6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Preparen, apunten y a dormir 😴 EXPLOSIVA victoria de Ryan Spann ‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/zcUPhcT92d — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

UFC Vegas 116 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Eric McConico def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Así es el resumen del choque entre estos dos peleadores. Quién se lleva la victoria? ‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/axCuw9UBXn — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Por decisión unánime, Eric McConico 🇺🇸 se lleva la victoria 🏅#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/XnrHLrYEev — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Jackson McVey def. Sedriques Dumas via submission (d’arce choke) at 2:14 of Round 1.

Temos a primeira finalização da noite! Veja como foi a vitória de Jackson McVey no #UFCVegas116!



[ Ao vivo no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/XEhD7VT1HR — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) April 25, 2026

FIRED UP 🔥



Jackson McVey leaves no doubt with a RD1 submission victory!



[ #UFCVegas116 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4bV45IjsBC — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2026

Michelle Montague def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Qué capacidad de Montague 🇳🇿 para llevar la pelea al piso en los primeros segundos ‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/kTt9uiEADS — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

😮‍💨 Patada ilegal por parte de Silva. Pausan la pelea pero pronto continúan las hostilidades 🧨#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/jfWprhTd86 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

Vieron eso 👀 Silva retoma el control con un excelente giro 💢#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/AERyMW0ydw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

🏅 Contundente victoria para Michelle Montague 🇳🇿 por decisión unánime #UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Pu52iHwOHW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

Cody Durden def. Jafel Filho via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

La victoria se queda en casa 🇺🇸 para Cody Durden por decisión unánime 💪🏻#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/GgIg7ZitGh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

Francis Marshall def. Lucas Brennan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Make it two in a row 👊@FranMarshallMMA secures the UD victory at #UFCVegas116!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KQFG4Lx13Q — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2026

Victor Valenzuela def. Max Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Valenzuela 🇨🇱 se prende pero Griffin termina derribándolo para controlar la situación 🔥#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/mYXMKzPt4z — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

Chi-chi-chi le-le-le 🇨🇱 Víctor Valenzuela se lleva la victoria en su debut por decisión unánime ‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/7DTeuSbBcy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

Talita Alencar def. Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Se empieza a encender Talita Alencar 🔥 #UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/seo7gCjSvj — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

Talita Alencar sigue buscando combinaciones más largas pero Julia Polastri responde con una patada a la cabeza ‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/lPyF5QTFfi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026

Las brasileñas 🇧🇷 cerrando duro el round 3️⃣

Quién se llevará la victoria ?‼️#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/FVMeyWxTu6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 25, 2026