UFC Vegas 116: Sterling vs. Zalal – Full Results and Highlights
The Ultimate Fight Championship returns to the familiar confines of the Meta APEX in ‘Sin City’ for UFC Vegas 116, headlined by a potential featherweight title eliminator.
In the main event, former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling looks to continue his climb up the featherweight ranks and secure his first shot at the 145-pound crown. But to do it, he’ll have to go through streaking standout Youssef Zalal. ‘The Moroccan Devil’ has not lost a fight since 2022 — a streak that includes five straight victories under the UFC banner.
In the co-main event, a high-stakes bantamweight clash goes down when Norma Dumont meets Joselyn Edwards, and former ONE Championship standout Marcus Buchecha steps back inside the Octagon in search of his first UFC victory. Standing in his way will be the always dangerous Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann.
UFC Vegas 116 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal (check out official result and highlights here)
- Joselyne Edwards def. Norma Dumont via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
- Rafa García def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
- Davey Grant def. Adrian Luna Martinetti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Raoni Barcelos def. Montel Jackson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Ryan Spann def. Marcus Buchecha via KO (straight right) at 2:10 of Round 2.
UFC Vegas 116 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
- Eric McConico def. Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Jackson McVey def. Sedriques Dumas via submission (d’arce choke) at 2:14 of Round 1.
- Michelle Montague def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).
- Cody Durden def. Jafel Filho via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
- Francis Marshall def. Lucas Brennan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Victor Valenzuela def. Max Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Talita Alencar def. Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).