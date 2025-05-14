UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira in Las Vegas on Saturday, 28th June 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Date : Sat, June 28, 2025

: Sat, June 28, 2025 Location : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Full Fight Card

Main Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira: Lightweight Main Event Title Fight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France: Flyweight Title Fight

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano: Lightweight

Justin Tafa vs. Jhonata Diniz: Heavyweight

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Middleweight

Prelims

Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Middleweight

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape: Flyweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez: Women’s Strawweight

Early Prelims

TBA

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Tale of the Tape

Name: Ilia Topuria Charles Oliveira Country: Georgia Brazil Age: 28 35 Height: 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)[ 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight: 145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb) 155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb) Reach: 69 in (175 cm) 74 in (188 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira takes place on Saturday, 28th June 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 317 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira?

The next event after UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira is UFC 318: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 on 19th July 2025 at Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.