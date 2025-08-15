Watch: The UFC Records Khamzat Chimaev Demolished – He Broke the Sport in Just 10 Days!

When “Borz” Khamzat Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene in 2020, he obliterated every record book in sight. The Chechen wrecking machine has compiled a collection of UFC records that would make even veteran fighters weep into their protein shakes.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC records

The 10-Day Demolition Derby

Chimaev’s most famous record remains his fastest consecutive wins in modern UFC history – just 10 days between victories. After submitting John Phillips on July 16, 2020, the madman turned around and asked the UFC brass if he could fight again. The promotion obliged, switching him from middleweight to welterweight, where he promptly demolished Rhys McKee on July 26.

“I can fight after one hour, maybe,” Chimaev declared post-fight. “If somebody is injured, I’m here. I’m going to smash everybody”. The audacity was matched only by his execution.

The 66-Day Blitz

Not content with breaking one record, Chimaev shattered another by recording the fastest three-fight winning streak in UFC history – a mere 66 days. After the Phillips and McKee wins, he added Gerald Meerschaert to his collection with a 17-second knockout that left the veteran unconscious before most fans finished opening their beer.

This triple-header earned him three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses, because apparently dominating the competition wasn’t enough – he had to be stylish about it too.

The Untouchable Record

Perhaps Chimaev’s most absurd achievement is his defensive dominance in his first four UFC fights. The man absorbed exactly one significant strike across four complete fights. To put this in perspective, some fighters take more damage during their walkout music.

Through his first four octagon appearances, Sweden’s Chimaev landed 254 strikes while absorbing just two total strikes, with only one being significant. The promotion even revealed that Chimaev had more UFC wins than significant strikes absorbed at that point – a statistic so ridiculous it sounds made up.

The Takedown Fortress

Chimaev holds another perfect record that sets him apart from every ranked male fighter in the UFC: he has never been taken down in professional MMA. His official takedown record stands at 20-0 – twenty successful takedowns for him, zero against.

This includes attempts by elite grapplers like Gilbert Burns, who managed to shoot deep but couldn’t complete the takedown, and Ikram Aliskerov, whose outside trip attempt was swiftly countered. Every other ranked male fighter in the promotion has been grounded at least once, making Chimaev’s 100% takedown defense genuinely unprecedented.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia prepares to face Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in a middleweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Numbers Game

Chimaev’s professional record of 14-0 showcases his finishing ability. He has secured six wins by knockout, six by submission, and just two decisions. Nine of his fourteen victories came in the first round, including eight of his eight UFC wins.

His UFC statistics reveal a fighter who controls every aspect of combat: 58% striking accuracy, 46% takedown accuracy, and a perfect 100% takedown defense rate. He averages 5.36 significant strikes landed per minute while absorbing just 3.25.

Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Record

As UFC 319 approaches on August 16, 2025, Chimaev’s record remains spotless at 14-0, with nine of those victories coming in the first round. This includes 6 wins by KO/TKO and 6 wins by submission. Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC Record is 8-0, with 2 wins by KO/TKO, 4 by submission, and 2 by decision.

The Reality Check

The Gilbert Burns fight in April 2022 provided the first real test of Chimaev’s invincibility. Burns managed to drop him and land 119 significant strikes – more damage than Chimaev had absorbed in his previous four fights combined. The fight went to decision, Chimaev’s first, though he still emerged victorious.

The Title Shot Timeline

Despite his dominance, various factors delayed Chimaev’s title shot. COVID-19 complications sidelined him for nearly a year, weight-cutting issues caused chaos at UFC 279, and injuries forced multiple fight cancellations. His path included wins over former champions Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker, the latter via a brutal first-round face crank that dislocated Whittaker’s jaw.

Now at UFC 319, Chimaev finally gets his championship opportunity against Dricus du Plessis, carrying with him a collection of records that may never be matched. Whether he adds “undefeated champion” to his resume or becomes the first fighter to break his perfect record, the Wolf has already secured his place in UFC history books – in the most violent way possible.